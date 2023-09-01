Amplify Energy Provides Hedging Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company has recently added to its commodity derivative positions in order to meet initial hedge requirements under its new senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility (the “New Credit Facility”) which was announced on August 1, 2023.



Under the terms of the New Credit Facility, the Company was required to hedge projected Proved Developed Producing natural gas and crude oil production volumes (on an equivalent basis) totaling at least 75% for the first 24 consecutive calendar months, and at least 50% of the subsequent 12 months, following the closing date of the New Credit Facility on July 31, 2023.

Amplify posted an updated investor presentation containing additional hedging information on its website, www.amplifyenergy.com, under the Investor Relations section.

The following table reflects the hedged volumes under Amplify’s commodity derivative contracts and the average fixed floor and ceiling prices at which production is hedged for July 2023 through December 2026, as of August 31, 2023:

2023 2024 2025 2026 Natural Gas Swaps: Average Monthly Volume (MMBtu) 662,500 675,000 291,667 Weighted Average Fixed Price ($) $ 3.72 $ 3.74 $ 3.72 Natural Gas Collars: Two-way collars Average Monthly Volume (MMBtu) 1,248,000 627,083 500,000 291,667 Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($) $ 5.55 $ 4.32 $ 4.10 $ 4.10 Weighted Average Floor Price ($) $ 3.41 $ 3.43 $ 3.50 $ 3.50 Oil Swaps: Average Monthly Volume (Bbls) 113,167 61,333 53,000 30,917 Weighted Average Fixed Price ($) $ 67.25 $ 73.55 $ 70.68 $ 70.68 Oil Collars: Two-way collars Average Monthly Volume (Bbls) 15,000 102,000 59,500 Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($) $ 76.16 $ 80.20 $ 80.20 Weighted Average Floor Price ($) $ 65.00 $ 70.00 $ 70.00 Three-way collars Average Monthly Volume (Bbls) 50,000 Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($) $ 74.54 Weighted Average Floor Price ($) $ 58.00 Weighted Average Sub-Floor Price ($) $ 43.00

About Amplify Energy



Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

