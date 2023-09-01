Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market Poised to Reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2033, Forecasting Robust Growth: FMI
Automation and high-throughput solutions in clinical chemistry enzymes industry enhance testing efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and boost lab productivityNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study by Future Market Insights, the Global Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecasted time period. By 2033, the market value is expected to have grown from US$ 3.2 billion to US$ 5.7 billion. At the end of 2022, the market for clinical chemistry enzymes was valued at US$ 3.1 billion, and in 2023, it is expected to rise by 5.3% year over year.
The clinical chemistry enzyme market plays a vital role in the field of clinical diagnostics, facilitating the measurement of various analyses for disease diagnosis, monitoring, and research purposes.
The rising global burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer has led to an increased demand for clinical chemistry testing. Enzymes are crucial components in diagnostic assays for measuring biomarkers associated with these diseases, contributing to market growth.
The shift toward personalized medicine has increased the need for precise and reliable diagnostic tests. Clinical chemistry enzymes play a crucial role in measuring specific biomarkers for personalized treatment decisions. The personalized medicine market demand and targeted therapies have contributed to the growth of the clinical chemistry enzymes market.
Key players in the clinical chemistry enzymes market often engage in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios, expand their market presence, and develop innovative enzyme solutions. These collaborations contribute to the overall market growth.
Key Takeaways:
By enzyme type, acid phosphatase - ACP accounts for US$ 411.8 million in 2022. Acid phosphatase is commonly used as a biomarker to assess prostate health.
By application, diagnostics purpose accounts for US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Clinical chemistry enzymes are essential biomarkers used for the early detection and diagnosis of various diseases and medical conditions
Hospitals held more than 35.6% of the global market share in 2022. Hospitals handle a large volume of patients for diagnostic testing on a daily basis
By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The increasing frequency of various liver illnesses will drive market expansion in North America.
Market Competition:
The clinical chemistry enzymes market is highly competitive, with key players including Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies are constantly participating in conferences, and award competitions with their products, and launching new products to gain a larger market share, with a focus on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.
In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the availability of their fully automated analyzers, which are intended primarily for applications involving enzyme assays.
What Does the Report Cover?
Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the clinical chemistry enzymes market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global clinical chemistry enzymes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader
The analysis is based on enzyme type (acid phosphatase – ACP, alanine amino-transferase - ALT/GPT, alkaline phosphatase – ALP, aspartate amino-transferase - AST/GOT, cholinesterase – CHE, creatine kinase – CK, creatine kinase MB - CK-MB, gamma glutamyltransferase – GGT, glutamate dehydrogenase – GLDH, hydroxybutyrate dehydrogenase – HBDH, lactate dehydrogenase – LDH, lipase - LIP), by application (diagnostics purpose, therapeutic purpose, and analytical purpose), and by end user (hospitals, diagnostics/pathology labs, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), across seven key regions around the world.
Top 14 Highlights from the Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market:
Takara Bio, Inc.
Promega Corporation
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Creative Enzyme
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Solis BioDyne.
Ambliqon A/S.
ekf Diagnostics
Abbot
Sekisui Diagnostics
Aldevron
Codexis Inc.
Clinical Chemistry Enzymes Market Segmentation:
By Enzyme Type:
Acid Phosphatase - ACP
Alanine Amino-Transferase - ALT/GPT
Alkaline Phosphatase - ALP
Aspartate Amino-Transferase - AST/GOT
Cholinesterase - CHE
Creatine Kinase - CK
Creatine Kinase MB - CK-MB
Gamma Glutamyltransferase - GGT
Glutamate Dehydrogenase - GLDH
Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase - HBDH
Lactate Dehydrogenase - LDH
Lipase - LIP
By Application:
Diagnostics Purpose
Therapeutic Purpose
Analytical purpose
By End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostics/Pathology Labs
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size: In 2022, the global clinical chemistry analyzers market is likely to hold a value of US$ 13.6 Billion. With a CAGR of 4.8%, the market is projected at US$ 21.7 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
