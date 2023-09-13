Villa Firenze to Offer Flat 15% Off on Luxury Stays in Costa Rica | Valid till 30th September
Villa Firenze in Costa Rica, announces a limited-time 15% discount on reservations made by September 30, 2023, aiming to make the property more accessible.LOS SUEñOS, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the scenic region of Costa Rica, Villa Firenze is offering a 15% discount on reservations made before the end of September 2023. The promotion aims to make the villa more accessible to a broader audience. This limited-term offer allows guests to experience the comfort and modern amenities that Villa Firenze offers at a reduced rate.
Villa Firenze is known for its well-maintained rooms and private facilities, which include an infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, a private chef, and a private helipad. In addition to the luxurious accommodations, the villa is conveniently located near various natural attractions in Costa Rica. A stay at Villa Firenze is not just about comfort and luxury; it also allows guests to explore the natural beauty surrounding the property.
Carolina Barrientos, the Manager/Concierge at Villa Firenze, said, "Villa Firenze aims to provide a comfortable stay in a natural setting. We are close to some of Costa Rica's notable natural attractions, including beaches and rainforests. The 15% discount allows more guests to experience what we offer at a more accessible price point."
As part of this limited time offer, Villa Firenze is providing a 15% discount on standard rates for reservations made before September 30, 2023. The discounted rates are applicable for stays starting in April 2024.
A minimum stay of four nights is required to leverage this offer. Guests will have access to various amenities, including five bedrooms, a private chef, a private infinity pool, and scenic views of the surrounding rainforest.
Additional features include access to a clubhouse and a private helipad. Use the privilege code VFSEPT15 for reservations to take advantage of this special offer.
For more information, visit https://villafirenzecr.com/.
About Villa Firenze:
Villa Firenze is a luxurious and captivating retreat in the beautiful landscapes of Costa Rica. It blends sophistication with a natural charm, perfectly combining elegance and tranquility. Every moment spent in this luxurious space is a testament to exceptional service, refined pleasures, and breathtaking vistas.
