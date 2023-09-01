Exploring the Growing Intake Filter Media Market : Trends and Insights Forecast, 2020-2027

Intake Filter Media Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global intake filter media market generated $5.15 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global intake filter media market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the implementation of emission and fuel economy related standards & regulations in the country. Intake filter media is the air filtration component fitted in air filters to capture dust and other particles from the air before allowing them to enter the engine. Different types of air filter media (cellulose-based or synthetic) are used according to different applications such as automotive, aerospace, marine vessels, and others. The use of intake air filter media blocks the entry of particulate matter into the engine's cylinders, where it can result in drastic damage to engine and can lead to the contamination of the fuel.

By application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the high demand for intake filter media by the automotive industry. The advent of nanofibers is anticipated to propel the demand for air filters equipped with nanofiber media. Filters fitted with nonwovens can attain considerably larger dust capture capacities than their cellulose-based filter media. With rapid urbanization in developing countries, an increased demand for vehicles is being witnessed, which is anticipated to drive the demand for air filter media over the years. Moreover, the aerospace segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Aircraft engines run at higher speeds and a small error or lower efficiency can lead to drastic circumstances. Maintaining air quality that enters the aircraft engines is of utmost importance. An aircraft travels across different regions with different air qualities, and the presence of dust in the air can hamper the performance of the engine if an appropriate air filter media is not installed.

On the basis of filter media, the intake filter media market is segregated into cellulose and synthetic. The cellulose segment dominated the filter media segment in 2019, owing to its low cost and good filtering capacity. However, synthetic filter media is becoming immensely popular, owing to its superior filtration capacities and the advent of nanofiber-based intake filter media is anticipated to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast timeframe.

Factors, such as stringent government regulations regarding harmful automobile emissions and use of nanotechnology for air filtration, are expected to drive the growth of the global intake filter media market. However, certification changes for the use of inlet barrier filters for helicopters and the emergence of washable air filters are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for intake filter media for alternative fuel vehicles is expected to offer potential opportunities for the global intake filter media market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By application, the automotive segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By filter media, the synthetic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global intake filter media market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to the OEM segment.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global intake filter media market size, owing to higher CAGR as compared to other vehicle types.

By mode, the on road segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global intake filter media market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, ACDelco, Brackett Aero Filters, Inc., Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg SE, Hengst SE, K&N Engineering, Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Porvair Filtration Group, Sogefi S.P.A., and Toyota Boshoku Corporation.

