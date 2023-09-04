Iran: Protests in Sistan and Baluchestan, citizens demand release of political prisoners

The people of Sistan and Baluchestan returned to the streets on Friday following the weekly Friday prayers to voice their outrage at the regime’s repressive policies, including the arrest of Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi, a religious figure .

Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi is the father of Molavi Abdulghaffar Naghshbandi, an outspoken critic of the regime. The regime has arrested his father to silence him and to intimidate the public ahead of the anniversary of the 2022 nationwide uprising.

The regime is especially afraid of Zahedan, which on September 30 will mark the first anniversary of the “Bloody Friday of Zahdan” in which security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed over 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

Resistance Units in Zahedan have made it clear that they will not be deterred in their efforts and will continue the fight for freedom and democracy in Iran. In their activities on Friday, they held placards that read, “We will fight and overthrow this regime.”

In addition to protest rallies in the cities of Sistan and Baluchestan, the brave youth of the province blocked different roads in the province to express their support for Naghshbandi and their protest against the regime’s repressive actions.

Resistance Unit members held placards that read, “Death to the tyrant, be it the Shah or the mullahs” and “Monarchy, mullahs, a hundred years of crimes.”

Ahead of the anniversary of Iran’s uprising that began in Sep. 2022, the regime has been on a campaign of repression to cause fear among the public, including executions and the arrest of dissidents.”
PARIS, FRANCE, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The official website of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article wrote that the people of Sistan and Baluchestan returned to the streets on Friday following the weekly Friday prayers to voice their outrage at the regime’s repressive policies, including the arrest of Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi, a religious figure.

Protest rallies were reported in Zahedan, Khash, and Rask despite the heavy security presence of security forces and security measures by the regime.

In Zahedan, a large crowd rallied after the Friday prayers and chanted slogans against the regime and in support of political prisoners. The protesters chanted “Death to the dictator!” and “Naghshbandi must be released!”

They also expressed their determination to continue their protests. “Our silence is our death!” they were chanting in their protest rally.

Molavi Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi is the father of Molavi Abdulghaffar Naghshbandi, an outspoken critic of the regime. The regime has arrested his father to silence him and to intimidate the public ahead of the anniversary of the 2022 nationwide uprising.

Zahedan has been one of the hotbeds of the nationwide uprising that began in September 2022. Every Friday, locals held protest rallies and chanted slogans against regime leader Ali Khamenei and the regime’s suppressive entities, including the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij.

As one of the main victims of the Shah and mullahs’ dictatorships, the people of Sistan and Baluchestan have been very vocal in rejecting all forms of dictatorships.

In Rask, a crowd gathered after the Friday prayers in support of Naghshbandi. “Molana Naghshbandi must be released!” they shouted.

Ahead of the anniversary of Iran’s nationwide uprising that began in September 2022, the regime has been on a campaign of repression to cause fear among the public, including an increase in executions and the arrest of dissidents.

The regime is especially afraid of Zahedan, which on September 30 will mark the first anniversary of the “Bloody Friday of Zahdan” in which security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed over 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

The people of Khash also rallied to support Naghshbandi and called for his release.


According to social media reports, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had threatened Abdulghaffar Naghshbandi that they would hurt his father if he did not stop his criticism of the regime.

In response, Abdulghaffar Naghshbandi said, “If the smallest thing happens to my father, Molana Fathi Mohammad Naghshbandi, the IRGC will be responsible for it. With these threats, you can never distract us from the path of seeking justice for the blood of our martyrs. It is only death that silences us.”

Videos obtained of some of these activities show Resistance Unit members in Zahedan holding placards and chanting slogans against the regime.

“Baluchistan will never remain silent before the crimes of the Shah and the mullahs,” one of the Resistance Unit members said in his message. “The heroes of Zahedan will not bow before the Shah and the mullahs.”

Other Resistance Unit members held placards that read, “Death to the tyrant, be it the Shah or the mullahs” and “Monarchy, mullahs, a hundred years of crimes.”

The regime is especially afraid of Zahedan, which on September 30 will mark the first anniversary of the “Bloody Friday of Zahdan” in which security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed over 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

But as in every corner of Iran, Resistance Units in Zahedan have made it clear that they will not be deterred in their efforts and will continue the fight for freedom and democracy in Iran. In their activities on Friday, they held placards that read, “We will fight and overthrow this regime.”


In addition to protest rallies in the cities of Sistan and Baluchestan, the brave youth of the province blocked different roads in the province to express their support for Naghshbandi and their protest against the regime’s repressive actions.

Protesters blocked the Suran-Paskuh road with fire, another group blocked the Sarbaz-Afshan road in response to the arrest of Molana Naghshbandi. The protesters were chanting, “Khamenei's rule is illegitimate!”

In Zahedan, a large crowd rallied after the Friday prayers and chanted slogans against the regime and in support of political prisoners.

