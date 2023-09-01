mophie Unveils Exciting Qi2 Technology Roadmap at IFA

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today announced its highly anticipated Qi2 technology roadmap of products designed to elevate the wireless charging experience for consumers worldwide. These products will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in January 2023.



The new Qi2 lineup includes:

snap+ powerstation mini stand ($69.95 MSRP) - Delivering a true 15W to your Qi2 compatible device from a sleek and compact form factor, this 5,000 mAh internal battery powerstation features a discrete aluminum kickstand for easy device access while charging. The snap+ powerstation mini stand provides unmatched speed, convenience and style. snap+ 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 MSRP) - Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your Qi2 compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and Apple Watch fast charging simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) - The snap+ wireless charging vent mount offers a seamless and secure way to quickly charge your smartphone, providing up to 15W of power to your Qi2 compatible device while keeping it accessible in your car. snap vent mount ($29.95 MSRP) - For customers who seek a simple and effective vent mount solution, the snap vent mount delivers convenient and secure mounting with our innovative ratcheting hook mechanism. Keep your smartphone in sight for navigation prompts and within easy reach while on the move.

"We are excited to introduce the next evolution of wireless charging technology with our Qi2 roadmap," said Matt DiPrimio, director of product management at mophie. "These new products focus on delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds in the elegant and compact designs mophie customers have come to love."

Availability:

The snap+ powerstation mini stand, snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount will be available for order later this year on mophie.com and through select retail stores worldwide, with the snap+ 3-in-1 stand following in Q1 2024. Each product will include a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.1 Stay tuned for more updates and information on mophie's Qi2 technology roadmap by following mophie on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and by visiting mophie.com.

¹ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 330 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

