Advanced Automotive Rain Sensor Technology: Enhancing Visibility and Safety on Wet Roads

Automotive Rain Sensor Market by Sales channel and by Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive rain sensors detect rain falling on the windshield of a vehicle and automatically applies the wipers without driver intervention. Moreover, the automotive rain sensor is programmed to control the rate and speed of windshield wiper blades. The rain sensor aids in maintaining the visibility of drivers all the time. The sensor for its functioning is typically found near the rear-view mirror of the vehicle. An infrared light is beamed at a 45-degree angle onto the windshield and based on the light reflected back, the sensor detects moisture and debris to activate the wiper accordingly.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the global economy into a crisis.

The lockdown imposed to curb the pandemic has severely affected the entire value-chains of most major automotive industries.

Automakers have redirected the investments of R&D to sustain the core operation.

Besides, the vehicle manufacturers would need to reduce profits to enhance sales.

With the negative progression of automotive sales, the automotive rain sensor market would also be affected simultaneously.

Moreover, organized strategies by OEMs is needed to survive in this pandemic.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The rising incorporation of rain-sensing wipers in vehicles due to convenience for drivers is driving the market growth. Besides, the rising demand for safety and comfort features in the vehicle is propelling the automotive rain sensor market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents due to visibility issues during heavy rains is proliferating the market. However, the integration of advanced electronic components increases the overall cost of vehicles, which, in turn, hampers the market growth. Further, technological advancement in the automotive sector and the rise of autonomous, semi-autonomous, and advanced driver assist system (ADAS) vehicles is fueling the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The rain-sensing wipers have achieved huge popularity in the automotive sector. Owing to the advantages offered by rain-sensing wipers, its adoption has amplified in the vehicle. This, in turn, has helped in the reduction of price. Moreover, the budget car segment also offers rain-sensing wipers nowadays due to the reduction in the cost of the wipers. For instance, 2020 Hyundai i20 features rain-sensing wipers in India. Besides, the aftermarket segment is witnessing a significant demand for rain-sensing wipers.

𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

With rising consumer demands, the automakers are investing radically in research and development activities. The integration of sensor and electronics have changed the automotive sector completely. Besides, newer technologies attract a new customer base. However technological development in the field of wipers like the use of cameras in place of sensors would hamper the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Tesla launched ‘Deep rain’ neural net for its automatic wipers. Tesla used its Autopilot cameras to feed its computer vision neural net to determine the speed for the wipers instead of rain sensors.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Automotive Rain Sensor industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive rain sensor market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive rain sensor market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: ZF TRW, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Valeo SA, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Melexis Microelectronic Systems, The Kostal Group, Robert Bosch GmBH, Denso Corporation

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific),Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa.