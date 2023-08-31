Senate Bill 900 Printer's Number 1061
PENNSYLVANIA, August 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1061
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
900
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, BOSCOLA, BROWN, SCHWANK, ROTHMAN,
LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK,
BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BREWSTER AND COSTA, AUGUST 31, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, AUGUST 31, 2023
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Pennsylvania Route 443
bridge, over the Little Schuylkill River, located in Walker
Township, Schuylkill County, as the William Hoffman Memorial
Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Park Road Bridge,
located in Wyomissing, Berks County, as the Joseph Walker
Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge on U.S. Route 209 over
Middle Creek, located in Polk Township, Monroe County, as the
Charles Gardner Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, also
known as the Bridge Street Bridge, located in Weissport
Borough, Carbon County, as the Ralph Strubinger Memorial
Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as U.S. Route 422
Bridge, over the Little Cacoosing Creek, located in Lower
Heidelberg Township, Berks County, and South Heidelberg
Township, Berks County, as the Wilbur Bohn Memorial Bridge;
designating a bridge, on Little Mountain Road over the Little
Catawissa Creek, located in Union Township, Schuylkill
County, as the Joseph Zienkiewicz Memorial Bridge;
designating a bridge, on Pennsylvania Route 191 over Brodhead
Creek, located in Stroud Township, Monroe County, as the
Gordon Brink Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, on
Pennsylvania Route 924 over the railroad, located in
Gilberton Borough, Monroe County, as the Walter Skubel
Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, on Pennsylvania Route
512 over the Monocacy Creek, located in Bethlehem City,
Northampton County, as the Raphael Rivera Memorial Bridge;
and designating a bridge on Pennsylvania Route 443 over the
Schuylkill River, located in Schuylkill Haven Borough,
Schuylkill County, as the Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
