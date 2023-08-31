Senate Bill 900 Printer's Number 1061

PENNSYLVANIA, August 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1061

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

900

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, BOSCOLA, BROWN, SCHWANK, ROTHMAN,

LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK,

BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BREWSTER AND COSTA, AUGUST 31, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, AUGUST 31, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Pennsylvania Route 443

bridge, over the Little Schuylkill River, located in Walker

Township, Schuylkill County, as the William Hoffman Memorial

Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Park Road Bridge,

located in Wyomissing, Berks County, as the Joseph Walker

Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge on U.S. Route 209 over

Middle Creek, located in Polk Township, Monroe County, as the

Charles Gardner Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, also

known as the Bridge Street Bridge, located in Weissport

Borough, Carbon County, as the Ralph Strubinger Memorial

Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as U.S. Route 422

Bridge, over the Little Cacoosing Creek, located in Lower

Heidelberg Township, Berks County, and South Heidelberg

Township, Berks County, as the Wilbur Bohn Memorial Bridge;

designating a bridge, on Little Mountain Road over the Little

Catawissa Creek, located in Union Township, Schuylkill

County, as the Joseph Zienkiewicz Memorial Bridge;

designating a bridge, on Pennsylvania Route 191 over Brodhead

Creek, located in Stroud Township, Monroe County, as the

Gordon Brink Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, on

Pennsylvania Route 924 over the railroad, located in

Gilberton Borough, Monroe County, as the Walter Skubel

Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, on Pennsylvania Route

512 over the Monocacy Creek, located in Bethlehem City,

Northampton County, as the Raphael Rivera Memorial Bridge;

and designating a bridge on Pennsylvania Route 443 over the

Schuylkill River, located in Schuylkill Haven Borough,

Schuylkill County, as the Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30