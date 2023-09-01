Submit Release
Department of Health warns public of urinary catheter, glucose monitors and supplies scam

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) advises the public to be aware of fraudulent claims for urinary catheters and/or glucose monitors and supplies. Red flags that could indicate a scam include:

  • You don’t recognize the ordering physician’s name nor have you been seen by the physician.
  • The ordering physician is located in another state.
  • You receive an Explanation of Benefits (“EOB”) or Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) with a large quantity of supplies you’ve never received.
  • You don’t have a medical condition that would require the supplies. For example: You don’t have diabetes, but you receive a billing statement showing charges for glucose monitors.

To report any suspicious healthcare billing activity, contact Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Hawai‘i at (808) 586-7281 or toll free at 1-800-296-9422. SMP Hawai‘i-trained volunteer counselors can also assist with non-health related scams by referring you to the appropriate agencies or resources

