Miami Vibes Magazine Hosts a Mini Wellness Retreat on Sunday, Sept. 24

The retreat will take place at The Canvas Miami in Wynwood on Sept. 24 from 10am to 3pm and will feature yoga, meditation sessions, and panel discussions.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mini Wellness Retreat by Miami Vibes Magazine (a wellness event that brings together the best in fitness, gastronomy and wellness) will be held on Sunday, September 24th at The Canvas Miami.

The Retreat will consist of a yoga and meditation class led by Vanessa Marrero, a panel discussion moderated by Crystal Tejera on the importance fitness, food, meditation and mental health have on our mind, body and soul featuring guest panelists fitness expert Rachel Joy and Manning Sumner, Acupuncturist Blake Estape, wellness guru Asha Walker, mental health expert Dr. Jeff Rocker and spiritual advisor, Erica Korma. The panel will cover hot topics in the industry ranging from wellness from within to the importance of thinking beyond the workout itself, from thought-process to meditation to mental health and wholesome eating.

The event will continue with a sound bowl meditation session led by Annie Vasquez followed by a self love workshop hosted by psychotherapist, Erica Korman, who will guide attendees to learn the importance of self-love and be given the tools to help learn how to love and accept Themselves. Throughout the day, guests will have access to relaxing wellness services including Reiki with Mariposas Holistic Healing and IV Drip Hydration by Smart IV Clinic and acupuncture with Miami Acupuncture and Herbal Solutions.

All guests will receive a swag bag full of goodies, including a journal by Elemental Elements, enjoy delicious lunch and refreshments by Pura Vida, mocktails by Hello Gorgeous and Little Saints, Tinto coffee by XOL, fitness energy drink by Celsius and ultra premium water by NDO H2O.

For more information about this event, or to reserve tickets please visit https://www.miamivibesmag.com/mini-wellness-retreat.

The Mini Wellness Retreat Event Schedule

WHEN:

Sunday, September 24, 2023 10am - 3pm

● 10:00 am - doors open

● 11:00 - 11:50 am - yoga and meditation

● 12:30 - 1:30 - wellness panel

● 1:30 - 2:00 - sound bowl

● 2:00 - 2:45 - self love session

WHERE:

The Canvas Miami in Wynwood

215 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

# # #

ABOUT Miami Vibes Magazine:

Founded in 2018 by Miami native, Dr. Cybil Bonhomme, Miami Vibes Magazine is a monthly luxurious digital and print publication driving creative collaboration among inspired individuals from the realms of fashion, beauty, entertainment, gastronomy and the arts. This is a magazine where diverse voices intertwine to create a harmonious symphony of human experiences. Through in-depth features, interviews, and visually appealing content, Miami Vibes aims to bridge the gaps between communities and foster understanding.This publication has developed historically to occupy a middle position between the time-consuming and self-selective book and the hurried, geographically circumscribed newspaper.