Polysense Introduces iEdge 4.0 Based multifunctional IAQ platform product

Polysense introduces multifunctional IAQ products platform supporting various indoor air quality monitoring

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense), a leading provider of LPWA industrial IoT solutions, today announced the availability of its new iEdge 4.0 based industry standard professional smart gas sensors platform. The platform is ideal for smart building indoor air quality monitoring where battery power is needed, ink display is used, beautiful appearance is requested, and battery years life is a must.

The new product platform can be simply temperature and humidity smart sensors terminal, or with 1, 2, 3 or 4 externally attached temperature and humidity probes; it can also be 3-in-1 or 4-in-1 smart gas sensors terminal based on recently announced PSS-21Rxxx and PSS-Rxxxx gas sensors for smart buildings, for indoor industry locations and for explosive environments, which are industry standard gas sensors including those of small scale (PPB) low concentration (1PPM) gas monitoring and large scale and high concentration gas monitoring, low temperature environment (-40-+55℃), Flammable, explosive, dangerous and toxic gas sensors.

“Polysense smart sensors with externally attached temperature and humidity probes are the ideal for our use case.” Said Mr. Guo, vice president from the China labs equipment provider, “The 4.2” ink display meet our critical requirements to show the lab devices internal areas temperature so that our customer can clearly monitor the devices operation status to ensure the culture medium is under control. The battery powered feature is most important because we have no DC power is available for sensors in the those such as P4 labs, Polysense products perfectly meet our needs, we replace the vendor with Polysense products after months PoC test, and today we save significantly OPEX money with 100K units purchased from Polysense”

Indoor IAQ monitoring is the most widely application scenarios in our daily life, from office building air quality monitoring to fresh air systems, from school classrooms to hospital clinic treatment rooms, from university lab to official enforcement labs. IAQ devices are widely requested to ensure the indoor air healthy and safe, and also to ensure the building facility running smoothly and efficient. IAQ real time parameters are the key to control the fresh air and in AHU\PAU controlling systems where CO2 is the critical parameter to trigger AHU\PAU system to run on energy mode or IAQ controlling mode.

“We are excited to announced the new IAQ product platforms which are the versatile to meet customers increasingly requirements in those smart buildings, hospitals, schools, senior care facilities, commerce buildings where temperature and humidity monitoring can ensure the comfortable environments and culture medium correct status , and the related IAQ monitoring, such as CO2 in classroom, in movie theater, and hospital operation room to ensure the healthy environments, H2S and NH3 in lab to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. Said Alina Wu, the business development manager of Polysense Technologies, “with a perfectly designed enclosure appearance for smart buildings, the product platform is the most versatile product which can meet various customers’ needs from simply temperature and humidity to widely deployed 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 IAQ gases. The 4.2” ink display can display the detected parameters permanently till next cycle without consumption battery energy. 2*ER18505 or 2*18650 rechargeable batteries can work for years!”.

Advanced features ( LoRawan as example):

• Dimensions:100*86*28mm, milk white or black color enclosure

• WxS8812: (Need PSS Sensors) Smart Sensor Terminal 2*ER18505 (8000mAh) without display;

• WxS8813: (Need PSS Sensors) Smart Sensor Terminal 2*18650 (Rechargeable) without display;

• WxS8814: (Need PSS Sensors) Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (ER18505H/M*2);

• WxS8815: (Need PSS Sensors)Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (Rechargeable 18650*2)

• WxS8816: (Need PSS Sensors)Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" LCD Display (Indoor, Rechargeable 18650*2)

• WxS8814-403013*1: 1 T&RH% Probe Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8814-403013*2: 2 T&RH% Probe Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8814-403013*3: 3 T&RH% Probe Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8814-403013*4: 4 T&RH% Probe Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8812-423071: 3-in-1 IAQ (T&RH%+CO2) Smart Sensors Terminal (ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8813-423071: 3-in-1 IAQ (T&RH%+CO2) Smart Sensor Terminal (Rechargeable 18650*2)

• WxS8814-423071: 3-in-1 IAQ (T&RH%+CO2) Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (Indoor, ER18505H/M*2)

• WxS8815-413071: 3-in-1 IAQ (T&RH%+CO2) Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (Indoor, Rechargeable 18650*2)

• WxS8816-423071: 3-in-1 IAQ (T&RH%+CO2) Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" LCD Display (Indoor, Rechargeable 18650*2)

• Build-in temperature and humidity sensors and externally attached probes

• T&RH% accuracy and resolution selectable (PSS-403011\403015\403019)

• T&RH% probe accuracy and resolutions selectable (PSS-403013\403017\40301B)

• Battery selectable: ER18505*2 or rechargeable 18650*2;

• 3-in-1 gas sensors: PSS-21Rxxx and

• 4-in-1 gas sensors: PSS-Rxxxx selectable;

• Gases can be calibrated with SW command;

Availability

Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

sales@Polysense.net

About Polysense

Founded in 2013 and Located in Santa Clara, California, Polysense starts the business from EPON/GPON focused edge products in data telecommunications industry, and expands the value proposition to data sensing focused IoT industry after we realized the next stop of Information Technologies development will be ubiquitous sensing for the upcoming smart digital things world. With the business philosophy of "sensing and connecting the world" in mind, the company is committed to providing the end-to-end integrated solutions of "universal sensing and communication" for the Internet of Things market. Empowered by iEdge 4.0 virtual micro kernel IoT Things OS and the cutting-edge configurable and modular open architecture, Polysense provides BYOD (Build-Your-Own-Devices) capabilities and services of white label, rebrand, OEM and ODM to simplify the sensing complexity and reduce the sensing cost in the real things world.

Polysense IoT products include decoupled various chemical and physical sensors and communications of BLE, LoRaWan, WiFi, NB-IoT, Cellular LTE Cat1 and Cat M, which will be expanded to next planned area. Private communication and protocol technologies are easier to be expanded and grafted so that various IoT terminal products are available for those such as satellite communications.

