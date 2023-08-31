Nominations to open September 5 for School Board By-Elections

CANADA, August 31 - School board by-elections will be held this fall to fill trustee vacancies in the Public Schools Branch (PSB), and La Commission scolaire de langue française (CSLF).

There is one vacancy to be filled in PSB Zone 7, which represents the catchment area of the Morell and Souris families of schools, and one vacancy in CSLF Zone 2, which represents the catchment area for Ecole Pierre-Chiasson.

Islanders who live in these regions, who are interested in contributing to the future of Prince Edward Island’s education system, should consider putting their name forward. Nominations open on September 5 and close at 2 PM on September 22, 2023.

The province will be hosting a virtual information session at 6 pm on September 16 to review the role of a school board trustee and answer questions from prospective nominees. If interested, please register to attend at: School Board By-Election Information Session.

Eligible trustee candidates must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years of age. Candidates must also be a resident in their respective electoral zone for at least the past six months. Nomination forms will be available on September 5 through Elections PEI.

From September 5 until October 1, 2023, residents who live in these electoral zones can apply for their Mail-in Ballot online at Elections PEI or by calling 1-888-234-8683.

Elections PEI will accept mail-in ballots up-until 12 noon (PM) on October 13, 2023. Results will be published at Elections PEI by 4 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023.

