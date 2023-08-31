Submit Release
LIFW INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Retracts Press Release Addressed to MSP Recovery (LIFW) Investors Concerning Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) that Hagens Berman is retracting its press release notifying investors of a securities fraud class action filed against MSP Recovery covering a class period of Apr. 28, 2022 – Aug. 17, 2023. On August 28, 2023, a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed by counsel for the plaintiff in that case, Pignatelli vs MSP Recovery, et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-23224-CMA (Southern District of Florida).

MSP Recovery’s law firm has also informed us that they believe the prior press release is defamatory because the language, “We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving MSP cooked its books” creates a defamatory implication. For the sake of clarification, the intent of this sentence was our investigation, and the word “whether” should be read in between the words “proving” and “MSP”. We apologize for any misunderstanding.

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


LIFW INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Retracts Press Release Addressed to MSP Recovery (LIFW) Investors Concerning Securities Class Action Filed

