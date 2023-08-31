[Latest] Global Animal Parasiticides Market Size/Share Worth USD 16.98 Billion by 2032 at a 5.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Animal Parasiticides Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 11.99 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.48 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Zoetis Inc, Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, EMA, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Chanelle Pharma Group, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Animal Parasiticides Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By End User (Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals, Animal Farms, Home Care Settings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Animal Parasiticides Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.99 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.48 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Animal Parasiticides Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Animal Parasiticides Market is characterized by a multitude of growth drivers and dynamic forces that collectively shape its trajectory. These factors, along with ongoing industry dynamics, foster the market’s expansion and evolution. Here’s an exploration of the key growth factors and dynamics propelling the Animal Parasiticides Market:

Escalating Pet Ownership: The surge in pet ownership, driven by changing lifestyles and increased companionship, is a pivotal driver. Pet owners prioritize their animals’ health, resulting in a higher demand for effective parasiticides to safeguard their well-being.

Zoonotic Disease Awareness: Growing awareness of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, underscores the importance of controlling animal parasites. Preventing parasites in pets and livestock reduces the risk of disease transmission, enhancing market growth.

Livestock Industry Expansion: The expansion of the livestock industry, fueled by population growth and rising protein consumption, increases the demand for effective parasiticides to maintain animal health and optimize production.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in parasiticide formulations, delivery methods, and administration techniques enhance product efficacy and patient compliance, driving market growth.

Government Initiatives: Government initiatives aimed at animal health and welfare, including regulations and campaigns, play a pivotal role in promoting the use of parasiticides and elevating market adoption.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 12.48 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 16.98 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 11.99 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032

Animal Parasiticides Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Disrupted Veterinary Services: Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and overwhelmed healthcare systems have led to disruptions in routine veterinary care. Non-essential visits and elective procedures were postponed, affecting the prescription and administration of parasiticides.

Shifting Consumer Priorities: Economic uncertainties and changing lifestyles have impacted consumer spending on pet care. While pet ownership remains strong, some consumers might have scaled back on non-essential pet products, potentially affecting parasiticide demand.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain disruptions affected the availability of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and distribution networks. This could have caused temporary shortages or delays in parasiticide production and distribution.

Focus on Essentials: During the pandemic, consumers focused on essential goods, which might have led to a temporary decrease in purchases of non-urgent pet care products, including some parasiticides.

Increased Online Sales: As brick-and-mortar stores faced closures or reduced foot traffic, there was a surge in online purchases, including pet supplies. This shift in consumer behaviour could have favored online sales of parasiticides.

Telemedicine Adoption: The adoption of telemedicine and remote veterinary consultations increased during the pandemic. While this facilitated continued care, it might have posed challenges for prescribing and administering parasiticides remotely.

E-commerce Expansion: E-commerce platforms played a pivotal role in providing consumers with access to pet care products. This expansion in digital sales channels might have impacted the way parasiticides were purchased.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Animal Parasiticides market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Animal Parasiticides market forward?

What are the Animal Parasiticides Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Animal Parasiticides Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Animal Parasiticides market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Animal Parasiticides Market:

Zoetis Inc

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Ceva Sante Animale

Virbac

EMA

IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Chanelle Pharma Group

Others

Animal Parasiticides Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Endectocides), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By End User (Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals, Animal Farms, Home Care Settings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Animal Parasiticides Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America holds a substantial share in the Animal Parasiticides Market due to high pet ownership rates, advanced veterinary care, and a robust livestock industry. Stringent regulations on animal health and welfare drive the demand for effective parasiticides.

Europe: Europe’s mature veterinary industry and emphasis on animal health contribute to a significant market presence. Growing concerns about zoonotic diseases and the increasing awareness of pet well-being drive the adoption of parasiticides.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences rapid market growth due to the expanding middle-class population, urbanization, and increased pet ownership. Emerging economies like China and India drive demand for both companion animal and livestock parasiticides.

Latin America: Latin America’s livestock industry and the growing demand for meat products contribute to the demand for livestock parasiticides. Rising disposable incomes and changing pet ownership trends also fuel the companion animal segment.

The Animal Parasiticides Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Endectocides

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By End User

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Animal Farms

Home Care Settings

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

