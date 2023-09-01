Self-Care Thursday, September 7th - Dr. Dana Churchill Debut’s New Program ‘Holistic Beauty Inside & Outside’

A Public Event - Invitation to Attend Self-Care Thursdays September 7- Noon to 7pm Dr Dana Churchill - Self-Care Thursday A deep dive into Optimum Health & Wellness Be inspired by an impactful line up of health coaches, thought leaders , mentors & personal trainers. Dana Churchill, Presiding pictured with John Highland Publisher / Co-Founder Top Doctor Magazine Churchill Center, Fullerton , California

Dr. Dana Churchill Inaugurates 'Self-Care Thursday' at the Churchill l (Health and Wellness) Center for a Full Body - Mental & Spiritual Reset

"Self-Care Thursday’ brings together a rich network of friends, associates and family members who are encouraged to navigate a path to achieve optimum beauty, health and wellness." ” — Dr. Dana Churchill, The Churchill Center Director

FULLERTON , CALIFORNIA , USA, September 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Orange County/CA Dr. Dana Churchill – Author, Television Personality and Functional Medicine Doctor confirmed 'Self-Care Thursday' will be inaugurated September 7, 2023, from 12-7 pm. The occasion will take place at the hilltop Churchill (Health and Wellness) Center in Fullerton, California. Over the past decade the vast clinic has served patients with full body health, wellness, spiritual and beauty transformations. Each individualized treatment plan is designed for a full body, physical and mental reset.Guests, whether Individuals, couples or group’s, are invited to lay claim to a day of ultimate renewal. ‘Self Care Thursday’ brings together a rich network of friends, associates and family members who are encouraged to navigate a path to achieve optimum beauty, health and wellness. The monthly occasion is presided over by medical practitioner, keynote speaker Dr. Dana Churchill, Founder of the Churchill Center. Dr. Churchill will be joined by thought leaders , Health Coaches and Personal Trainers that include Mindy Kessler, Health Educator at Designs For Health. She will share how to enhance the effects of exercise, improve the metabolism and body composition with nutraceuticals. Also on the Program is Josh Weinstock makers of Gammacore, a treatment device that has proven in a vast number of patients to eliminate migraines, fix gut dysbiosis and increase metabolic rate.A special appearance by Kelly Pantaleoni , actor, film producer and documentarian will be providing insights on the current actor and writers strike. A Canadian movie on mental health that Kelly co-wrote, produced and starred in; “40 seconds” is now doing the international festival circuit and was a finalist in two festivals. Need an adjustment both body and soul? Dr. Joshua Cho, esteemed chiropractor will be on hand to ‘give you a leg up’.Sample, test, engage and explore benefits from groundbreaking medical devices and meet the purveyors of the most aspirational, naturopathic and beauty products. They will be joined by health coaches, thought leaders , mentors and personal trainers there to guide and inspire. Guests will be encouraged to begin the fitness and nutritional program they have longed for.Program highlights include counseling on the ‘Importance of lab work’, ‘Nutrition in Diet with a Culinary Demonstration, Sampling Hendricks ‘Sammy's Milk’ the nutritious formula that pleases children and adults alike. Sammy's Milk formula has met Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards in both nutrition and testing protocols.Also on roster for Self-Care Thursday’s are a menu of Deeply Discounted Treatments, Injectables and Natural Medicines that aim to treat the root cause of ailments rather than the symptoms. Guests are encouraged to join in the conversation and to ask the questions in group (or in private) that one may hesitate to ask.Dr. Churchill will be introducing two new serums he has compounded : Gravity Defense Stem Cell Facial Serum and Gravity Defense Stem Cell Eye Serum. For those who R.S.V.P at info@drdanachurchill.com will be entered into a drawing that will include a luxurious gift basket of products and deep discounts on Exosome Facials, IVs, Herbal Tinctures (compounded by Dr. Churchill) peptides, vitamin injections, hormones and more. For all appointments booked on Selfcare Thursday, patients will be gifted 25%-50% savings on consultation fees and treatment packages!

Episode 5 of 18 Dr. Dana Show and Tell Available on You Tube and Other Outlets