Westhaven Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Shovelnose Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that the Company has filed an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose Gold Property, as reported in the Company’s news release dated July 18th, 2023 (Link: July 18, 2023 News Release). Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway approximately 30 kilometres south of Merritt, B.C.



The PEA is considered by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to meet the requirements as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. This PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that Westhaven Gold Corp. will be successful in obtaining any or all of the requisite consents, permits or approvals, regulatory or otherwise, for the project to be placed into production. The PEA has an effective date of July 18th, 2023, and the report is dated August 31st, 2023.

The Technical Report can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (https://www.westhavengold.com/ ).

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose Property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.



