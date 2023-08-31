WTW Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Submit Release
LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in New York City.

Carl Hess, WTW’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.wtwco.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentation will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

ABOUT WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@wtwco.com


