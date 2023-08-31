Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

Record Quarter for Earnings
Margin Expansion Across All Operating Segments
Repaid $25 Million in Bank Debt
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong
Solid Improvement in Cash Provided by Operating Activities

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2023.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

  Three Months Ended July 31,   Nine Months Ended July 31,
($ in millions, except per share data) 2023   2022   2023   2022
Net Sales $299.6   $324.0   $835.1   $914.0
Gross Margin $78.6   $72.6   $197.5   $201.0
Gross Margin % 26.2%   22.4%   23.7%   22.0%
Net Income $31.7   $25.9   $55.1   $63.7
Diluted EPS $0.96   $0.78   $1.67   $1.91
               
Adjusted Net Income $31.9   $26.2   $59.7   $64.0
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.97   $0.79   $1.81   $1.92
Adjusted EBITDA $48.5   $44.2   $108.8   $113.8
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.2%   13.6%   13.0%   12.5%
               
Cash Provided by Operating Activities $64.1   $51.7   $102.6   $49.9
Free Cash Flow $56.7   $46.0   $80.1   $30.4

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The results we reported for the three months ended July 31, 2023 were a record for Quanex from both an earnings and margin perspective. Demand continued to improve across all product lines during the third quarter of this year compared to the first half of the year. In addition, we believe the customer inventory rebalancing that impacted results in our fenestration segments in the first half have subsided and did not affect third quarter results.

“When compared to the third quarter of 2022, revenue declined in the third quarter of 2023 across all operating segments as ongoing macroeconomic challenges led to market volume declines and some pricing pressure, mostly due to surcharge rollbacks and index pricing decreases in North America as raw material costs declined. Despite this pressure on the topline, we converted well and realized margin expansion across all operating segments. Our continued focus on operational efficiency proved beneficial and our ability to flex our cost structure to meet demand trends across product lines also helped improve our profitability during the quarter.

“We continue to do a good job of managing working capital and generating cash, which enabled us to pay down our bank debt by $25 million during the third quarter. In fact, we are currently on track to generate record free cash flow this year. In addition, our balance sheet remains strong, and our leverage ratio improved compared to the second quarter of this year.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Third Quarter 2023 Results Summary   

The Company reported net sales of $299.6 million during the three months ended July 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of 7.5% compared to $324.0 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was mostly attributable to softer market demand and lower pricing in North America.   Quanex realized a decline in net sales of 4.1% for the third quarter of 2023 in its North American Fenestration segment. Excluding the contribution from the LMI Custom Mixing assets we acquired on November 1, 2022, net sales in the North American Fenestration segment would have declined by 14.9% year-over-year. The Company reported a decline in net sales of 23.6% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and a decrease of 2.8% in net sales in its European Fenestration segment, excluding foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was largely attributable to operational efficiency gains, cost control and a decrease in income tax expense. As such, Quanex was able to realize margin expansion in each of its operating segments and on a consolidated basis.

Balance Sheet Update

As of July 31, 2023, Quanex had total debt of $110.8 million ($57.9 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 0.3x (Net Debt free excluding these real-estate leases). As of July 31, 2023, Quanex’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $147.5 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $79.8 million.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson commented, “We were cautiously optimistic heading into the second half of our fiscal year based on our belief that we were seeing a return to normal seasonality. Our third quarter results reinforced that belief. Based on our results year-to-date, combined with our operational execution, recent demand trends and conversations with our customers, we are updating our guidance for fiscal 2023. On a consolidated basis for fiscal 2023, we currently estimate that we will generate net sales of approximately $1.125 billion, which is towards the lower end of prior guidance as indicated on our last earnings call; however, we are increasing our Adjusted EBITDA* guidance to $150 million to $155 million.

Our capital allocation priorities continue to be generating cash, paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9e428e0cc86a46139a82d87ee6276d56

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Nine Months Ended July 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
Net sales   $ 299,640     $ 324,037     $ 835,091     $ 913,970  
Cost of sales     221,065       251,446       637,586       712,931  
Selling, general and administrative     30,516       28,822       94,631       87,774  
Depreciation and amortization     10,596       9,734       31,672       30,554  
Operating income     37,463       34,035       71,202       82,711  
Interest expense     (2,068 )     (724 )     (6,571 )     (1,849 )
Other, net     402       398       591       905  
Income before income taxes     35,797       33,709       65,222       81,767  
Income tax expense     (4,099 )     (7,801 )     (10,103 )     (18,098 )
Net income   $ 31,698     $ 25,908     $ 55,119     $ 63,669  
                 
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.97     $ 0.79     $ 1.68     $ 1.92  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.96     $ 0.78     $ 1.67     $ 1.91  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     32,716       32,999       32,841       33,093  
Diluted     32,919       33,173       33,031       33,256  
                 
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
                 


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    July 31, 2023   October 31, 2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 73,252     $ 55,093  
Accounts receivable, net     96,204       96,018  
Inventories, net     105,368       120,890  
Prepaid and other current assets     12,764       8,664  
Total current assets     287,588       280,665  
Property, plant and equipment, net     245,912       180,400  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     45,804       56,000  
Goodwill     186,409       137,855  
Intangible assets, net     78,617       65,035  
Other assets     3,479       4,662  
Total assets   $ 847,809     $ 724,617  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 71,464     $ 77,907  
Accrued liabilities     54,237       52,114  
Income taxes payable     -       1,049  
Current maturities of long-term debt     2,278       1,046  
Current operating lease liabilities     7,388       7,727  
Total current liabilities     135,367       139,843  
Long-term debt     107,234       29,628  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     39,291       49,286  
Deferred pension benefits     -       3,917  
Deferred income taxes     23,741       22,277  
Other liabilities     16,221       14,831  
Total liabilities     321,854       259,782  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     372       372  
Additional paid-in-capital     250,882       251,947  
Retained earnings     384,623       337,456  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (31,890 )     (49,422 )
Treasury stock at cost     (78,032 )     (75,518 )
Total stockholders’ equity     525,955       464,835  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 847,809     $ 724,617  
         


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Nine Months Ended July 31,
  2023   2022
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 55,119     $ 63,669  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   31,672       30,554  
Loss on the disposition of capital assets      
Stock-based compensation   1,828       1,707  
Deferred income tax   177       505  
Other, net   2,423       2,647  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable   9,918       (5,306 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory   23,864       (48,280 )
Increase in other current assets   (439 )     (824 )
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable   (15,471 )     2,765  
Decrease in accrued liabilities   (5,152 )     (4,721 )
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable   (3,534 )     7,522  
Increase (decrease) in deferred pension benefits   22       (239 )
Increase in other long-term liabilities   609       32  
Other, net   1,523       (177 )
Cash provided by operating activities   102,559       49,854  
Investing activities:      
Business acquisition   (91,302 )     -  
Capital expenditures   (22,450 )     (19,488 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   183       134  
Cash used for investing activities   (113,569 )     (19,354 )
Financing activities:      
Borrowings under credit facilities   102,000       70,500  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (60,000 )     (70,500 )
Debt issuance costs   -       (1,210 )
Repayments of other long-term debt   (1,954 )     (1,301 )
Common stock dividends paid   (7,952 )     (7,916 )
Issuance of common stock   753       502  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (567 )     (1,412 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (5,593 )     (6,600 )
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities   26,687       (17,937 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   2,482       (2,594 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   18,159       9,969  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   55,093       40,061  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 73,252     $ 50,030  
       


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
               
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Nine Months Ended July 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Cash provided by operating activities $64,099   $51,735   $102,559   $49,854
Capital expenditures (7,376)   (5,703)   (22,450)   (19,488)
Free Cash Flow $56,723   $46,032   $80,109   $30,366
               
               
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
               
  As of July 31,    
  2023   2022        
Revolving credit facility $55,000   $38,000        
Finance lease obligations(1) 55,792   20,105        
Total debt(2) 110,792   58,105        
Less: Cash and cash equivalents 73,252   50,030        
Net Debt $37,540   $8,075        
               
(1) Includes $52.9 million and $18.8 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of July 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
               


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended July 31, 2023   Three Months Ended April 30, 2023   Three Months Ended January 31, 2023   Three Months Ended October 31, 2022   Total
    Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation
Net income as reported   $ 31,698     $ 21,512   $ 1,909     $ 24,667     $ 79,786  
Income tax expense     4,099       5,551     453       3,329       13,432  
Other, net     (402 )     29     (218 )     (136 )     (727 )
Interest expense     2,068       2,244     2,259       710       7,281  
Depreciation and amortization     10,596       10,456     10,620       9,555       41,227  
EBITDA     48,059       39,792     15,023       38,125       140,999  
Cost of sales(1)     -       48     -       -       48  
Selling, general and administrative(1),(2)     395       63     5,448       564       6,470  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 48,454     $ 39,903   $ 20,471     $ 38,689     $ 147,517  
                     
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.
(2) Transaction and advisory fees.
                     


                                                   
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited) 
                                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   Three Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Three Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		 
    Net Income
 		  Diluted EPS
 		  Net Income
 		  Diluted EPS
 		  Net Income
 		  Diluted EPS
 		  Net Income
 		  Diluted EPS
 		 
Net income as reported   $ 31,698     $ 0.96     $ 25,908     $ 0.78     $ 55,119     $ 1.67     $ 63,669     $ 1.91    
Net income reconciling items from below   201     $ 0.01     257     $ 0.01     4,550     $ 0.14     291     $ 0.01    
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 31,899     $ 0.97     $ 26,165     $ 0.79     $ 59,669     $ 1.81     $ 63,960     $ 1.92    
                                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Three Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		 
    Reconciliation
 		        Reconciliation
 		        Reconciliation
 		        Reconciliation
 		       
Net income as reported   $ 31,698           $ 25,908           $ 55,119           $ 63,669          
Income tax expense   4,099           7,801           10,103           18,098          
Other, net   (402 )         (398 )         (591 )         (905 )        
Interest expense   2,068           724           6,571           1,849          
Depreciation and amortization   10,596           9,734           31,672           30,554          
EBITDA   48,059           43,769           102,874           113,265          
EBITDA reconciling items from below   395           419           5,954           550          
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 48,454           $ 44,188           $ 108,828           $ 113,815          
                                                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Three Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2023
 		  Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
 		 
    Income Statement
 		  Reconciling Items
 		  Income Statement
 		  Reconciling Items
 		  Income Statement
 		  Reconciling Items
 		  Income Statement
 		  Reconciling Items
 		 
Net sales   $ 299,640     $ -     $ 324,037     $ -     $ 835,091     $ -     $ 913,970     $ -    
Cost of sales   221,065     -     251,446     -     637,586     (48 ) (1) 712,931     -    
Selling, general and administrative   30,516     (395 ) (2) 28,822     (419 ) (2) 94,631     (5,906 ) (1),(2) 87,774     (550 ) (2)
EBITDA   48,059     395     43,769     419     102,874     5,954     113,265     550    
Depreciation and amortization   10,596     -     9,734     -     31,672     -     30,554     -    
Operating income   37,463     395     34,035     419     71,202     5,954     82,711     550    
Interest expense   (2,068 )   -     (724 )   -     (6,571 )   -     (1,849 )   -    
Other, net   402     (126 ) (3) 398     (82 ) (3) 591     (36 ) (3) 905     (164 ) (3)
Income before income taxes   35,797     269     33,709     337     65,222     5,918     81,767     386    
Income tax expense   (4,099 )   (68 ) (4) (7,801 )   (80 ) (4) (10,103 )   (1,368 ) (4) (18,098 )   (95 ) (4)
Net income   $ 31,698     $ 201     $ 25,908     $ 257     $ 55,119     $ 4,550     $ 63,669     $ 291    
                                                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.96           $ 0.78           $ 1.67           $ 1.91          
                                                   
(1) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather.
(2) Transaction and advisory fees.
(3) Foreign currency transaction gains.
(4)Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
 


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                     
This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet Components   Unallocated Corp & Other   Total
Three months ended July 31, 2023                    
Net sales   $ 177,081     $ 67,889     $ 55,385     $ (715 )   $ 299,640  
Cost of sales     135,126       41,266       44,935       (262 )     221,065  
Gross Margin     41,955       26,623       10,450       (453 )     78,575  
Gross Margin %     23.7 %     39.2 %     18.9 %         26.2 %
Selling, general and administrative     14,254       8,039       5,095       3,128       30,516  
Depreciation and amortization     5,033       2,434       3,084       45       10,596  
Operating income (loss)     22,668       16,150       2,271       (3,626 )     37,463  
Depreciation and amortization     5,033       2,434       3,084       45       10,596  
EBITDA     27,701       18,584       5,355       (3,581 )     48,059  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       395       395  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 27,701     $ 18,584     $ 5,355     $ (3,186 )   $ 48,454  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     15.6 %     27.4 %     9.7 %         16.2 %
                     
Three months ended July 31, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 184,744     $ 67,613     $ 72,480     $ (800 )   $ 324,037  
Cost of sales     142,970       47,212       61,543       (279 )     251,446  
Gross Margin     41,774       20,401       10,937       (521 )     72,591  
Gross Margin %     22.6 %     30.2 %     15.1 %         22.4 %
Selling, general and administrative     14,644       8,256       5,335       587       28,822  
Depreciation and amortization     4,044       2,327       3,273       90       9,734  
Operating income (loss)     23,086       9,818       2,329       (1,198 )     34,035  
Depreciation and amortization     4,044       2,327       3,273       90       9,734  
EBITDA     27,130       12,145       5,602       (1,108 )     43,769  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       419       419  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 27,130     $ 12,145     $ 5,602     $ (689 )   $ 44,188  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     14.7 %     18.0 %     7.7 %         13.6 %
                     
Nine months ended July 31, 2023                    
Net sales   $ 487,036     $ 186,604     $ 163,577     $ (2,126 )   $ 835,091  
Cost of sales     382,315       119,421       136,722       (872 )     637,586  
Gross Margin     104,721       67,183       26,855       (1,254 )     197,505  
Gross Margin %     21.5 %     36.0 %     16.4 %         23.7 %
Selling, general and administrative     41,707       23,996       15,939       12,989       94,631  
Depreciation and amortization     15,328       7,135       8,988       221       31,672  
Operating income (loss)     47,686       36,052       1,928       (14,464 )     71,202  
Depreciation and amortization     15,328       7,135       8,988       221       31,672  
EBITDA     63,014       43,187       10,916       (14,243 )     102,874  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)     35       -       13       -       48  
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A)     -       -       200       -       200  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       5,706       5,706  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 63,049     $ 43,187     $ 11,129     $ (8,537 )   $ 108,828  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     12.9 %     23.1 %     6.8 %         13.0 %
                     
Nine months ended July 31, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 509,283     $ 199,954     $ 207,711     $ (2,978 )   $ 913,970  
Cost of sales     396,505       138,147       179,791       (1,512 )     712,931  
Gross Margin     112,778       61,807       27,920       (1,466 )     201,039  
Gross Margin %     22.1 %     30.9 %     13.4 %         22.0 %
Selling, general and administrative     43,099       24,160       15,823       4,692       87,774  
Depreciation and amortization     12,221       7,418       10,653       262       30,554  
Operating income (loss)     57,458       30,229       1,444       (6,420 )     82,711  
Depreciation and amortization     12,221       7,418       10,653       262       30,554  
EBITDA     69,679       37,647       12,097       (6,158 )     113,265  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       550       550  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 69,679     $ 37,647     $ 12,097     $ (5,608 )   $ 113,815  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.7 %     18.8 %     5.8 %         12.5 %
                     


 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Nine Months Ended July 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
NA Fenestration:(1)              
  United States - fenestration $ 138,090     $ 162,215     $ 379,613     $ 447,425  
  International - fenestration   8,542       10,722       22,019       30,952  
  United States - non-fenestration   26,423       8,324       73,823       22,117  
  International - non-fenestration   4,026       3,483       11,581       8,789  
    $ 177,081     $ 184,744     $ 487,036     $ 509,283  
EU Fenestration:(2)              
  International - fenestration $ 51,752     $ 49,041     $ 142,009     $ 148,525  
  International - non-fenestration   16,137       18,572       44,595       51,429  
    $ 67,889     $ 67,613     $ 186,604     $ 199,954  
NA Cabinet Components:              
  United States - fenestration $ 4,486     $ 4,857     $ 12,613     $ 13,288  
  United States - non-fenestration   50,199       66,758       148,774       191,908  
  International - non-fenestration   700       865       2,190       2,515  
    $ 55,385     $ 72,480     $ 163,577     $ 207,711  
Unallocated Corporate & Other:              
  Eliminations $ (715 )   $ (800 )   $ (2,126 )   $ (2,978 )
    $ (715 )   $ (800 )   $ (2,126 )   $ (2,978 )
                 
Net Sales $ 299,640     $ 324,037     $ 835,091     $ 913,970  
                 
(1) Includes the net sales from the acquisition of LMI of $19.8 million and $54.0 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Reflects an increase of $2.2 million and a reduction of $8.6 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively.
                 


