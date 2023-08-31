Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.





Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 4:45 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com

