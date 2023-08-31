Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

