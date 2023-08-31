C3is Inc. announces the date for the release of the second quarter and six months 2023 financial and operating results

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens in New York on September 1st, 2023.



On September 1st, 2023, at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro).

Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.

ABOUT C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry-bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.

As at the end of Q2 2023, the Company owned two Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 64,000 deadweight tons (dwt).

In July 2023, the Company acquired an Aframax oil tanker, the Stealth Berana, with a cargo carrying capacity of 115,800 dwt, bringing the total capacity of the fleet to 179,800 dwt from Q3 2023 onwards.

C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS.”

