AEROMEXICO INFORMS- STATEMENT AM-AICM REDUCTION

Mexico City, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerning the recent decision of the aeronautical authorities to reduce the number of operations per hour at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) from 52 to 43 as of October 29, Grupo Aeromexico informs the following:

In the first instance, the measure will affect all passengers using that airport, industry employees, and the attraction of new investments that depend on having legal certainty and adequate air connectivity.

When the AICM authorities requested to reduce operations from 61 to 52 per hour last year, Grupo Aeromexico complied punctually and fully with the agreements and was even the airline that reduced operations the most.

Grupo Aeromexico awaits to know how this new adjustment will be implemented and continues to analyze its scope and effects. Finally, we reiterate our commitment to contributing to Mexico's world-class airline industry.

Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications
Aeroméxico
amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

