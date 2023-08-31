Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 After Market Close on September 7, 2023

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on September 7, 2023, after market close and will host a webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.



Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com