Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,832 in the last 365 days.

Tactile Medical to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, MA from September 6th - 8th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 7th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.


Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
ICR Westwicke
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Tactile Medical to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more