GitLab Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sid Sijbrandij to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.



The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:45pm Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/090523a_js/?entity=151_IKU0WMS

Links to the webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews

ir@gitlab.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Malleo

press@gitlab.com



