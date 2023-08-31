Submit Release
Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer will participate in the following conferences in September:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat: Thursday, September 7, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat: Tuesday, September 12, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. ET

The events will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. Archived copies of the webcasts will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Silinda Neou
Nurix Therapeutics
ir@nurixtx.com

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Media
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


