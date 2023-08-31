United in Service: Veterans Honor 9/11 with The Mission Continues

United In Service - Honoring 9/11 The Mission Continues

"United In Service" Campaign by The Mission Continues Honors the Legacy of 9/11 Through Veteran-Led Service Projects

United In Service reflects the indomitable spirit of our nation's veterans and underscores the core mission of The Mission Continues” — Mary Beth Bruggeman - President

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As we approach the anniversary of 9/11, The Mission Continues is honored to present United In Service , a National Day of Service campaign commemorating our military service members who served and sacrificed in the wake of that day. Over More than 40 Service Platoons spanning the United States have organized impactful projects throughout September. United In Service offers veterans and volunteers an opportunity to drive change in under-resourced communities while fostering renewed purpose, connectedness, and personal growth.“In the two decades since the tragic events of September 11th, our nation’s veterans have been constantly putting service above themselves in support of our communities,” said Mary Beth Bruggeman, President of The Mission Continues. “United In Service reflects the indomitable spirit of our nation's veterans and underscores the core mission of The Mission Continues – to harness the skills and dedication of veterans in addressing pressing community challenges.”In collaboration with local community organizations, Service Platoon projects will tackle a range of issues from improving educational resources and addressing food insecurity to increasing access to parks and fostering neighborhood identity. The Washington DC platoon, led by Navy Veteran Darren Thompson, is maintaining a green public space and urban agricultural site that helps combat food insecurity in DC's Wards 7 and 8. On Chicago's South Side, the Service Platoon led by Marine Veteran Nestor Zavala is revitalizing a local youth annex that keeps children and teenagers engaged throughout the year. The Los Angeles Platoon, led by Air Force veteran Dawn Jackson, is improving a local elementary school's outdoor learning spaces in the historically under-resourced community of Boyle Heights in East LA.Participate in United In Service by volunteering in a Service Platoon project near you. For a complete list of volunteering opportunities, visit www.missioncontinues.org/united-in-service About The Mission ContinuesThe Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. This work is made possible through the generous contributions of our mission partners. To learn more, visit http://www.missioncontinues.org

We Are The Mission Continues