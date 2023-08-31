Accuray — a global leader in precision radiation therapy and maker of CyberKnife, TomoTherapy, and Radixact — now with FDA VitaHold Breast Package has just moved its headquarters to Madison.

The company is expanding its footprint in Madison with a buildout of its manufacturing facility and a new training center where it will train customers on its latest technology and radiotherapy platforms.

On Tuesday, Accuray held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the two Madison projects. CEO Suzanne Winter and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., made brief remarks, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and State Senator Kelda Roys were on-site with Accuray staff, business leaders, and other dignitaries.

[Adapted from: Precision radiation therapy company Accuray moves headquarters to Madison. Aug. 31, 2023, In Business]