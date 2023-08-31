Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,843 in the last 365 days.

Precision radiation therapy company Accuray moves headquarters to Madison

Accuray — a global leader in precision radiation therapy and maker of CyberKnife, TomoTherapy, and Radixact — now with FDA VitaHold Breast Package has just moved its headquarters to Madison.

The company is expanding its footprint in Madison with a buildout of its manufacturing facility and a new training center where it will train customers on its latest technology and radiotherapy platforms.

On Tuesday, Accuray held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the two Madison projects. CEO Suzanne Winter and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., made brief remarks, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and State Senator Kelda Roys were on-site with Accuray staff, business leaders, and other dignitaries.

[Adapted from: Precision radiation therapy company Accuray moves headquarters to Madison. Aug. 31, 2023, In Business]

You just read:

Precision radiation therapy company Accuray moves headquarters to Madison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more