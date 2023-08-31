UPDATE* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Motorcycle

*UPDATE* The motorcycle was located and recovered from a residence in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. Criminal charges from Bethlehem PD are pending for possession of the stolen property. This investigation remains active in Vermont. Anyone with information related to the theft and/or transport of the motorcycle into New Hampshire is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson (802-748-3111).

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between 8/13/23 and 8/23/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 489 Perry Road, Lunenberg, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Danielle Leach

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023 at approximately 1115 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about a stolen motorcycle from a residence in Lunenberg, Vermont. Danielle Leach reported the motorcycle was stolen sometime between 8/13 and 8/23 from the above address. The motorcycle was a blue 2004 Yamaha YZF R6 - a photograph of the motorcycle is included. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Photograph of motorcycle included

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585