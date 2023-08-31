Peavey Mart Joins Stingray Advertising’s Retail Audio Network

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced that Peavey Mart, a leading Canadian retail and agricultural supply chain, has joined Stingray Advertising's retail audio network. With this addition, Stingray is expanding its retail audio advertising network beyond pharmacies and groceries to include over 90 hardware store locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario & Nova Scotia.

As a proud Canadian company with headquarters in Alberta, Peavey Mart emphasizes the strength of Stingray Advertising's network in regions outside its traditional playground. This partnership highlights the potential for retail-based digital audio advertising to connect brands with highly qualified consumers during their in-store shopping journey.



"The addition of Peavey Mart to our retail audio advertising network demonstrates our commitment to expanding our reach across diverse retail categories and geographic regions," said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President of Stingray Advertising. "We're excited to partner with Peavey Mart and provide them the opportunity to engage with shoppers in a contextually relevant way through our innovative audio advertising solutions."



"Peavey Mart is proud to include Stingray retail audio to its retail media network, enhancing the shopping experience for our customers and offering new opportunities for our business partners," said Jest Sidloski, VP of Marketing & Customer Experience at Peavey Mart.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com



About Stingray Advertising

Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio ads across more than 20,000 superstore, pharmacy, grocery, and discount store locations. Its retail media network connects brands to consumers at point of sale reaching more than 140 million shoppers every week. By engaging with high-intent audiences in a captive retail environment, Stingray Advertising leverages the power of proximity to deliver proven performance for advertisers. For more information: www.stingray.com/advertising



About Peavey Industries LP

Peavey Industries LP is the parent to two subsidiary corporate brands – Peavey Mart and MainStreet Hardware – with retail stores across the country. ‘Canada’s Largest Farm and Ranch Retailer’ is proudly 100% Canadian and employee owned and gratified to have been serving their loyal customers since 1967. In March 2020, Peavey Industries acquired the Ace Canada brand adding both corporate stores and Ace-branded dealer stores to the PILP retail family. For further details about Peavey Industries LP and their brands, email marketing@peaveyindustries.com.

