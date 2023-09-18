Luminary Cloud Adds John McMahon, Acclaimed Sales Leader and Author, to its Board of Directors
Cloud-native CAE startup lands much-sought-after revenue growth guruREDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Cloud, Inc., a pioneer in cloud-native CAE simulation, has announced the addition of John McMahon, one of the most widely recognized and influential sales leaders of his generation, to its board of directors. He is also a board member at MongoDB, a public software company, and private, pre-IPO companies Lacework, Sigma, Cybereason and Observe. He has also been a board member or executive consultant to Snowflake, Hubspot, GlassDoor, AppDynamics and Sprinklr.
“John is uniquely qualified to help build Luminary,” said Jason Lango, Luminary Cloud CEO and co-founder. “His always-be-learning philosophy will have a tremendous impact on our approach to developing our sales teams and leaders, and refining our culture as we grow. We couldn’t be happier to have him on our team.”
During his almost 30-year career, Mr. McMahon’s track record as a catalyst to grow and guide companies is unparalleled, having been the CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) at five public, enterprise software companies: PTC, Geo-Tel, Ariba, BladeLogic and BMC. John is the author of The Qualified Sales Leader: Proven Lessons from a Five Time CRO and co-host of the weekly podcast, Revenue Builders. “When I first met the team at Luminary, I was immediately impressed by their ability to solve the big, important problems in their market that have been a passion of mine since early in my career. But I was equally impressed by their culture of quality, rigor and desire to be the best,” said John McMahon. “I know they’ll do very well because they’re built to do so, from the ground up. I look forward to the opportunity to help them achieve their goals.”
Mr. McMahon is also a frequent speaker, interviewee and podcast guest who is sought out for his persuasive and well-honed philosophy on scaling organizations, growing leaders and building winning teams. In his free time, he enjoys golf, yoga, boating, cycling and frequents the gym.
About Luminary Cloud, Inc.
Luminary Cloud is an early-stage tech startup focused on innovation that taps the nearly infinite performance and availability of the cloud to accelerate enterprise industrial R&D. The company is developing its initial product, currently in beta, in stealth mode.
