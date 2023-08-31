Global HVAC Drive Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Global HVAC Drive Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global HVAC Drive Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the mounting demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems and the increasing applications of HVAC drives in numerous sectors, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
HVAC drives are integral components used to control the speed of electrical motors in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. They function by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the motor, thereby regulating energy usage and improving the efficiency of HVAC systems. HVAC drives find significant application across various sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial, playing a critical role in maintaining optimal temperature and air quality conditions.
The global HVAC drive market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems. With increasing environmental awareness and stringent government regulations regarding energy conservation, there is a notable shift towards energy-efficient HVAC systems. This trend has subsequently led to an increased demand for HVAC drives, given their ability to enhance energy efficiency by effectively controlling motor speed and reducing energy consumption.
Additionally, the expanding applications of HVAC drives across various industries are further propelling the HVAC drive market development. For instance, in the commercial sector, HVAC drives are extensively used in offices, retail stores, and hospitality venues to maintain optimal indoor climate conditions. In the industrial sector, these drives are employed to regulate temperature and ventilation in manufacturing facilities, ensuring a safe and comfortable working environment. This widespread application is anticipated to fuel the growth of the HVAC drive market in the coming years.
Furthermore, technological advancements and continuous product innovations are playing a crucial role in shaping the HVAC drive market. Developments such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the introduction of smart HVAC systems have improved system performance, energy efficiency, and user convenience. These innovations are expected to attract more customers and stimulate market growth.
Lastly, the increasing adoption of HVAC systems in residential applications, driven by rising disposable income and the growing need for improved indoor air quality, is boosting the HVAC drive market expansion. As homeowners become more environmentally conscious and seek to reduce their energy consumption, the demand for HVAC drives in residential applications is expected to rise.
HVAC Drive Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, power range, application, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
DC Drives
AC Drives
Others
Market Breakup by Power Range
Less Than 10 KW
10-100 KW
Above 100 KW
Market Breakup by Application
Air Handling Units
Cooling Towers
Pumps
Others
Market Breakup by End Use
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global HVAC drive companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ABB Ltd.
Johnson Controls
Siemens AG
Hitachi, Ltd.
Eaton Corporation plc
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Yaskawa America Inc.
Others
