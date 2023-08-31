Realization Capital Partners Closes Over-Subscribed Fund II

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realization Capital Partners Management (“Realization Capital” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the closing of its second investment fund, Realization Capital Partners II, L.P. (the “Fund”) at $323 million. The Fund received strong support from a diverse range of investors including multi-family offices, RIAs, single-family offices, endowments, foundations, and industry executives.



Founded in 2019 by Jason Donahue, Realization Capital invests in both primary and secondary opportunities in high-potential, growth-stage technology companies using a fundamentals-based approach.

After raising its inaugural fund in 2020, Realization Capital now manages in excess of $490 million in assets. Since its inception, Realization has acquired stakes in 29 companies through direct and portfolio secondaries and invested in an additional eight companies through primary capital financing rounds and recapitalizations. The Firm’s initial fund has partially or fully exited its position in 11 portfolio companies to date.

“This is an exciting milestone for our Firm and we are humbled and tremendously grateful for the confidence and support of our existing investors and the new investors who joined us in our second fund,” said Managing Member Jason Donahue. “Realization Capital was founded to invest into situations where structural inefficiencies arise in the venture capital industry. We’re very proud of our results to date, the team we’ve built, and the partnerships we’ve established with venture capital firms and other stakeholders in the venture ecosystem.”

General Partner Kevin Iudicello added, “We look for healthy, growth-stage technology businesses where we believe an outside variable is creating valuation dislocation. We feel Realization Capital is particularly well-positioned in the current market environment and look forward to continuing to pursue opportunities where our Firm partners with management teams and other investors as an active value-added partner and provider of liquidity.”

DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Realization Capital and the Fund did not use a placement agent.

For more information, visit: https://www.realicap.com

Contact:

Mick Remondino

mremondino@realicap.com