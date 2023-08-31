Avid Showcases the Power of AI-Driven Capabilities in Media Composer to Enhance Creative Intelligence

Avid’s newly available PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI enable editors to focus on the quality of content, eliminate redundant tasks and accelerate project delivery

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on more than a decade of providing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its video editing solutions, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the next generation of AI-driven capabilities in its powerful dialog search and sync solutions Media Composer® PhraseFind AI™ and ScriptSync AI®. Available as previews in the latest Media Composer release, these capabilities boost the productivity of editors and teams by eliminating mundane, repetitive procedures. With access to advanced functionality and accelerated script-based editing, creative people can stay focused on storytelling—saving significant time and reducing cost.







PhraseFind AI: Enhanced transcription and rapid search results

Now equipped with modern transcription results, rather than using phonetic searching, editors can use PhraseFind AI to catalog volumes of dialog-driven media, substantially improving search efficiency. Editors can effortlessly locate clips and begin editing directly within the search results of the displayed sentence and search word. PhraseFind AI also offers full text results in search and will initially support 21 languages for automatic language detection, eliminating limitations when working with foreign languages.

ScriptSync AI: Effortless script creation and timesaving automation

With ScriptSync AI, editors now can save time when creating scripts from clips and automatically align media with text in the script window. For example, by eliminating time-consuming manual sorting of dailies and aligning media with the script text, this streamlined process expedites project timelines and allows for smoother production workflows.

Filmmaker Doc Crotzer, ACE, whose credits include Shotgun Wedding, Glee, and the upcoming Road House, among many others, commented, “These new tools have made something that is already an indispensable part of my workflow more efficient and effective, freeing me and my team to spend less time manually scripting scenes and more time focused on the creative edit itself. We just finished a project in which ScriptSync AI would've saved us literally days. I can't wait to implement this in our day to day."

“The continuing urgency to accelerate content production and keep pace with rising demand presents the perfect opportunity to harness the benefits of AI,” said Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Video Product Management, Avid. “With more powerful PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI capabilities, the latest release of Media Composer eliminates hours of manual work for editors, giving them valuable time to instead focus on executing on their creative concepts and bringing whole projects over the finish line.”

The new PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI features are available as previews through the latest Media Composer release. Customers are encouraged to share their experience and observations through a new community forum designed to gather feedback on these AI-powered tools.

Avid will demonstrate the latest Media Composer and provide a sneak peek of other AI-powered capabilities at the IBC2023 Show in Amsterdam, September 15-18, stand 7.A59. To plan your visit with Avid and book an appointment to explore your own vision for the future of open media production, go to Avid at IBC2023 today.

