Noritake Launches New Touch TFT Module Series, Offering Effortless Screen Creation

The new GT-SP series has effortless GUI object control for industrial. It is an easy-to-use display that allows users to develop screens on a PC intuitively.ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noritake Co., Inc. has launched the new capacitive touch TFT module GT-SP series that has effortless GUI object control for industrial applications. It is an easy-to-use display that allows users to develop screens on a PC intuitively and independently, significantly reducing the control load on the host.
Noritake has released GTWV070S3A00P and the new PC tool GT Design Studio for the GT-SP series to create screens. GTWV070S3A00P is an intelligent 7-inch touch TFT display with graphical user interface (GUI) object control functions. It is equipped with GUI objects such as buttons, text, images, and menus. The PC tool GT Design Studio lets users just drag and drop GUI objects and select touch events without coding to create a personalized easy-to-use touchscreen.
Controlling a screen via a host microcontroller is also possible with a serial interface. Using only a few commands from the microcontroller can change the properties of the displayed content and color by selecting an object or moving pages on the displayed screen. The display handles much of the processing of screen display and touch functions, freeing up resources for the host side.
To start development quickly, support guides and sample projects are provided on the Noritake technical support page. GT-SP series significantly reduces the development efforts and control load on the host compared to the existing GT-CP series.
Equipped with FLETAS high-sensitivity touch panel technology that utilizes metal thin film technology developed in Noritake's VFD manufacturing. FLETAS delivers high sensitivity and noise immunity and achieves stable operation whether operated through thick glass, thick gloves, or when wet.
The GTWV070S3A00P has a 7-inch TFT, a resolution of 800x480, and a brightness of 850cd/m2 which achieves sunlight readability. It is RoHS compliant and has an operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C. The serial I/F is available and it is ideal for industrial applications such as FA, food, energy, and well-being.
The series is available in GTWV070S3A00P 7-inch model only today and has a plan to add 4.3-inch and 5-inch models in the future. Noritake also will start a campaign "Lend a free GT-SP Sample Kit" on its website.
Noritake itron Corp. a display manufacturer of Noritake group is known as the inventor of Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD).
