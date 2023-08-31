Director Henry Ruhnke Announces Retirement from the Board of Directors

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $960 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the planned retirement of Director, Henry Ruhnke, from the bank and holding company Boards of Directors, effective August 31, 2023, upon conclusion of the Annual Shareholder's Meeting.



Mr. Ruhnke, a registered architect, and principal of Wald, Ruhnke and Dost Architects, LLP has served the Monterey community in a variety of organizations and roles, including Monterey Planning Commission and the Monterey Architectural Review Committee. He also served as a board member of the American Institute of Architects, Monterey Bay.

Under Mr. Ruhnke’s leadership and guidance, since joining 1st Capital Bank’s Board of Directors in 2010, the Bank grew assets to nearly $1 billion. Mr. Ruhnke led the Human Resource and Compensation Committee and participated in other governance-related committees. He provided thoughtful leadership and guidance in commercial, residential real estate, project, and operational management. Throughout his tenure, the Bank was able to leverage Mr. Ruhnke’s ties to the community and continue to strengthen the Bank’s relationship based commercial banking model.

“We appreciate Henry’s leadership, friendship, and contributions throughout his time with 1st Capital Bank. We wish Henry and his family the best,” stated Chairman Gollnick.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, CA. 93901.

1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated “Superior” bank by Bauer Financial, Inc.

Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

