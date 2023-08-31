Submit Release
Roane County Man Charged with Arson Following Joint Investigation

ROANE COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Rockwood police officers and firefighters, into three fires at the same residence, has resulted in the arrest of a local man.

On July 27th, TBI fire investigators joined the Rockwood Police Department and Rockwood Fire Department in investigating fires that broke out at a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue in Rockwood on July 25th and 27th.  A third fire took place at the same home on August 21st.  The investigation determined that all three fires were intentionally set. During the course of that investigation, TBI special agents and Rockwood officers developed information that identified Donald Daniels as the individual who set the three separate fires at that residence.

On August 29th, TBI fire investigators took Donald White Daniels (DOB 12/11/1973) into custody. He was charged with one count of Arson and one count of Reckless Endangerment, and booked into the Roane County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

