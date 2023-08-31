CrakRevenue Launches New OnlyFans Creator Offering

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrakRevenue recently soft-launched a new program specifically tailored for OnlyFans creators' promotion. It is the first CPA Network to offer this kind of program for the popular content subscription service. CrakRevenue affiliates can already start promoting six specific content creators, with more to be added in the future as the offer evolves.

This exclusive OnlyFans offering is the result of a collaboration with a long-term partner advertiser and the popular CPA Network: “After several months of hard work, the first OnlyFans offers are finally available on the CrakRevenue platform, thanks to a collaboration with a loyal partner. We're delighted to announce that we're the only CPA network to date to offer pay-per-lead in addition to pay-per-sale,” boasted Derek Paquet, advertisers director for CrakRevenue.

There are six OnlyFans accounts to promote on a pay-per-sale (PPS) or pay-per-lead (PPL) basis. A revenue share payout option is slated to be added next week. The first six OnlyFans content creators affiliates can promote are PokeBella, Yumi, AmyMarcella, SandraBel, Rileyisrawr, and Little Lina. This approach of advertising specific content creators instead of the platform itself is currently unique in the CPA network market. CrakRevenue has accustomed its affiliates to high commissions, and this program is no exception.

With OnlyFans’ ever-growing user base of over 210 million users, this new kind of offers has great potential for the content creators involved as well as existing and future affiliates looking for new sources for traffic monetization. To discover CrakRevenue's full offering: crakrevenue.com/offers

About CrakRevenue

CrakRevenue is a Canada-based CPA network and global leader in affiliate marketing. Founded in 2010, the network has become a reference in traffic monetization and digital marketing, now counting over 35,000 affiliates and over 400 products. Since its beginnings, CrakRevenue has paid its affiliates more than $550 million in commissions. To learn more about CrakRevenue: crakrevenue.com/

INFORMATION AND MEDIA RELATIONS

Caroline Perron

cperron@crakrevenue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f441c75a-70d4-4d70-b542-acf7956ec1b0