IPG® Offers Next Level Random Case Erecting With New Tishma Brand HYDRA2





SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group), a leading manufacturer of highly automated packaging machinery and turnkey solutions, has launched the new Tishma brand HYDRA™2, a fully automatic random case erector and bottom sealer.



The HYDRA2 is a random case erector that offers manual box selection or seamless data connectivity with your Warehouse Management System for superior operational management and control.

“Tishma’s HYDRA2 is a direct result of us listening to our customers and the issues they are facing as their packaging landscape continues to change,” states Rob Hoffman, IPG Senior Director of Sales. “Our customers wanted a small footprint and the ability to use IPG’s pressure-sensitive or water-activated tapes. We have a system that provides that and so much more.”

The base system includes four magazine positions that can be expanded to 12+ at our factory or in the field as a company’s needs change or grow. With a linear, compact design, it features ergonomic top load magazines with a bottom belt transfer to ensure free selection from any magazine for uninterrupted operation at up to 15 cases per minute.

“This innovative design can incorporate machine vision validation, integrated labeling or an extra-large case size capability,” explains Micah Ordway, IPG Product Manager - Machinery. “As a certified integrator with multiple robot options, the HYDRA2 is an unmatched industry solution for speed, flexibility and modularity!”

For more information regarding the HYDRA2 or other advanced automation solution in Cartoning, Case Packing, Robotics, Palletizing, Standalone Machinery or Turnkey innovation, please contact Rob Hoffman (rhoffman@itape.com).

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

About Tishma Technologies

Purchased by IPG in 2020 with 45 years of machine building expertise, Tishma combines quality craftsmanship, top-notch technology, and innovation for modular designs that accommodate today’s flexible packaging machinery requirements. Located in Schaumburg, Illinois, Tishma has implemented 1,200+ advanced automation projects installed around the world. With high speed, continuous motion and robotic integration, it serves the major industry needs in food, pharma, confections, beverage and warehousing. For information about Tishma Technologies, visit www.tminn.com.

