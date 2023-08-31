Pax8 Names Mary Gill Chief Compliance Officer

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Mary Gill as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). This is a newly created position that aligns with the evolving needs of the business. In her role, Gill will lead the creation and management of a global and best-in-class ethics and compliance program to support Pax8’s growth and business expansion. Gill will report to Carrie Schiff, Chief Legal Officer.



“Pax8 is fortunate to have a seasoned professional like Mary at the helm of our new compliance program,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “In an ever-evolving business landscape, maintaining the highest standards of ethics and compliance is paramount to our success. Mary's proven track record in developing compliance programs will play a leading role in ensuring we meet Pax8’s commitment to integrity and excellence as we enhance our relationships with all our stakeholders.”

Mary has a long and successful track record of designing, implementing and leading ethics and compliance programs for large multinational companies including AT&T, Lucent Technologies, Flextronics, and Splunk. She was also a partner in a law firm that founded to counsel international businesses on regulatory compliance.

Mary received her Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law (Chicago); a Bachelor of Arts with honors in History from Southern Illinois University; and a Master of Laws in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the extraordinarily talented team at Pax8 and to have this opportunity to lead the design and build out of the company’s next generation ethics and compliance program,” said Gill. “Our work will leverage the company’s strong culture of integrity and innovation as we create the infrastructure and management system needed to embed all necessary compliance controls into our day-to-day business operations.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

