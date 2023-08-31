Submit Release
2023 Labor Day Marks Final Major Summer Holiday Boating Weekend

NASHVILLE --- The Labor Day holiday, Sept. 2-4 is the final major weekend of the 2023 summer boating season. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is emphasizing the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

“Safety on our waterways is no accident. Be deliberate to ensure children 12 and under wear a life jacket, you always have a sober operator, and never operate negligently,” said TWRA Lt. Col Matt Majors. “Common sense can go a long way, but a boater education course can take you even further. Help us keep Tennessee’s waterways safe and enjoyable for all those who boat.”

In addition to children under age 12 who are required to wear a life jacket, there must also be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.

So far this year, there have been 20 boating-related fatalities compared to 24 at the same time last year. There have also been 45 incidents resulting in 65 injuries. More information about boating safety and boating safety education classes can be found at www.TNWildlife.org.

---TWRA---

