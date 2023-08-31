Comment Period Open for 2024 Fishing Regulation Proposals

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division presented its 2024 fishing regulation proposals during the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s August meeting held at Pickwick Landing State Park.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed changes. The deadline for comments is Sept. 15. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Reg Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The TFWC will vote on the sportfish and commercial regulations at its Sept. 21-22 meeting to be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge near Waverly. If approved, the sportfish regulations will be effective March 1, 2024, and commercial fishing regulations will be effective 30 days following approval.

Fishing Proclamation Proposals

Proposed Commercial Fishing Regulation Changes

· Allow the harvest of invasive carp species with a whip set within 300 feet of commercial boat docks on Kentucky Reservoir from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

· Removal of current float requirements for marking hoop nets and slat baskets and allow them to be marked with tags attached to gear.



Proposed Sportfishing Regulation Changes

· Remove the daily creel limit and the minimum length limit for crappie at Garrett, Glenn Springs, and Graham lakes.

· Remove the creel and minimum size limit on largemouth bass at Carroll and Garrett lakes. Only allow harvest of one largemouth bass greater than 18-inches per day.

· Bridgestone Firestone WMA (White County)

- Remove the youth only fishing designation for ponds on the WMA

· Bridgestone Firestone WMA (White County), Indian Boundary Lake (USFS, Monroe County), Lake Kefauver (City of Madisonville, Monroe County)

- Largemouth Bass daily creel limit of 5 fish, only 1 fish can be greater than 16-inches.

- Bluegill/Redear Sunfish (in combination) daily creel limit of 10 fish.

- Catfish daily creel limit of 5 fish.

- Crappie no daily creel or minimum size limits

· Emory River

- From the mouth of the Emory River upstream to the Highway 299 bridge at Oakdale is closed to snagging of paddlefish and anglers cannot harvest or possess paddlefish in this area.

- From Highway 27 Bridge in Harriman to Highway 299 Bridge at Oakdale from Jan. 1 through April 30, anglers are restricted to no more than 3 rods and reels per angler and the use of one hook with a single point or one lure having no more that one hook with a single point.

· Norris Reservoir from June 1 through Oct. 15 anglers are restricted to a daily creel limit of 1 Smallmouth Bass with a minimum length of 18-inches, from Oct. 16 through May 31 anglers are allowed a daily creel limit of 5 smallmouth bass with a minimum length of 15-inches.

· Boone Reservoir

- Anglers may harvest 1 striped bass per day with a minimum length of 36-inches year around.

- Extend the 16-22 inches Protected Length Range for all trout from South Holston Dam to Boone Dam and to Highway 19W Bridge on the Watauga River.

· Buffalo Creek in Buffalo Springs WMA is closed to harvest of bait, and anglers cannot possess seines, cast nets, and minnow/crayfish traps.

· Clear Creek, tributary to Clinch River in Anderson County, from Highway 441 to second dam will be closed all fishing and harvest of bait from Nov. 1 through March 31 and no one may possess bait collecting gear as defined in the Bait Proclamation (21-08) in this area.

