Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.34%: Straits Research

The global dermatology excimer laser market was valued at USD 429.11 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 1040.32 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 10.34% from 2022 to 2030. The dermatological excimer laser market is expected to expand as a result of a variety of driving forces, including an increasing number of technological advances, an increasing number of people who can afford the treatment, and an increase in the amount of money spent on healthcare.

New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatology Targeted excimer laser phototherapy delivers UVB light at specified wavelengths. Excimer lasers administer UVB light to affected skin while leaving healthy skin alone. Using numerous handpieces, doctors can provide the exact UV wavelengths each patient needs.

Dermatology excimer lasers directly treat lesions and healthy tissue with UV light. This laser treats vitiligo, alopecia areata, psoriasis, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis folliculitis, and granuloma annulare, among others. Dermatology excimer laser treatments can provide fast, safe, easy, and effective psoriasis relief.

Growing skin diseases like eczema, non-invasive procedures, and new treatment technologies with less complications will drive the market. Excimers can heal hypopigmented striae and hypopigmented scars. As new, improved technology with better patient outcomes become more readily available, the market may grow.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dermatology-excimer-laser-market/request-sample

Medical Care Costs Are a Driver

The share of a person's income considered disposable rises with economic development in many nations. People will have access to better treatment facilities in their countries thanks to increasing disposable income, which will fuel the expansion of the dermatological excimer laser market over the next several years. The dermatological excimer laser market is predicted to grow because to technology developments, more people who can afford treatment, and increased healthcare spending.

The Market Is Growing Due to Laser Treatment's Popularity

Laser therapy as a dermatological treatment has lately gained popularity around the world, which is expected to accelerate the market's growth in the coming years. Lasers don't cut the skin; thus, more individuals are preferring them over others. Continued growth is projected. Most individuals prefer less intrusive procedures; therefore, laser treatment is a good choice for them.

Technology Innovations Will Create Market Opportunities

Improvements in technology, lower treatment costs, and rising healthcare costs are expanding the market for dermatological excimer lasers. A rise in new product launches and regulatory approvals could create new opportunities in the dermatological excimer laser industry.

The market's new technologies should reduce issues. Skin problems that are difficult to treat, such as hypopigmented scars and striae, are easy to treat using excimers. Advances in technology and the availability of a wide array of devices on the market make observable outcomes and great patient satisfaction achievable. Due to these characteristics, new significant market opportunities will arise.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 1040.32 million Market Size in 2021 USD 429.11 million CAGR 10.34% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., The Daavlin Company, Ra Medical Systems, Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd., Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.), Fotona d.o.o., Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd, Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., DEKA Research & Development Corp. Key Market Opportunities Innovations In Technology Will Open Up Lucrative Opportunities in The Market Key Market Drivers Increasing Spendings Associated with Medical Care Serve as A Driver

The Ever-Increasing Popularity of Laser Treatment Act as A Driver

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/dermatology-excimer-laser-market

Regional Overview

The Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In 2021, North America represented more than 40% of the worldwide market, and its share is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast time frame. This could be due to the reasons like the increasing frequency of skin issues, the presence of large market competitors, and the high acceptability of novel cosmetic operations.

Over the projected period, the APAC market is expected to grow at 11.51 percent CAGR. Emerging Asian economies like China, Japan, and India have built healthcare services and infrastructure. These countries want to lead based on R&D. These nations are renowned as cosmetic surgery hubs. China, South Korea, and Japan execute several cosmetic skin procedures each year.

Key Highlights

The global dermatology excimer laser market size was valued at USD 429.11 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at U SD 1040.32 million by 2030 , increasing at a CAGR of 10.34% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at and is predicted to reach at U , increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Product, the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into Table top Excimer Lasers, Hand-held Excimer Lasers, and Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers. In 2021, the segment of trolley-mounted excimer lasers maintained the biggest revenue share, accounting for 45 percent of total sales.

the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into Table top Excimer Lasers, Hand-held Excimer Lasers, and Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers. In 2021, the segment of trolley-mounted excimer lasers maintained the biggest revenue share, accounting for 45 percent of total sales. By Application, the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Rhinitis, Alopecia Areata, and Others. Psoriasis was the application segment that held the most market share in 2021 at 25 percent, and it is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe.

the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Rhinitis, Alopecia Areata, and Others. Psoriasis was the application segment that held the most market share in 2021 at 25 percent, and it is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. By Region or Geography, the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC Region), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America held a commanding position in the global market, with a share of more than 40%, and to expand at a rapid rate.

Competitors in Dermatology Excimer Laser Market

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

The Daavlin Company

Ra Medical Systems

Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd.

Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.)

Fotona d.o.o.

Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd

Lumenis, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

DEKA Research & Development Corp.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dermatology-excimer-laser-market/request-sample

Segmentation of Dermatology Excimer Laser Market

By Product

Table top Excimer Lasers

Hand-held Excimer Lasers

Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers

By Application

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Alopecia Areata

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION RESEARCH OBJECTIVES MARKET DEFINITION LIMITATIONS & ASSUMPTIONS MARKET SCOPE & SEGMENTATION CURRENCY & PRICING CONSIDERED MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT EMERGING REGIONS / COUNTRIES EMERGING COMPANIES EMERGING APPLICATIONS / END USE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE NEW BUSINESS MODELS / REVENUE STREAMS TAM MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS MARKET WARNING FACTORS LATEST MACRO ECONOMIC INDICATORS GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT HUMAN FACTORS TECHNOLOGY FACTORS MARKET ASSESSMENT PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS TRADE ANALYSIS AVERAGE PRICING ANALYSIS PATENT ANALYSIS M & A AGREEMENTS & COLLABRATION ANALYSIS COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS ESG TRENDS GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY EXCIMER LASER MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY EXCIMER LASER MARKET INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE U.S. BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE CANADA EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE U.K. BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE GERMANY FRANCE SPAIN ITALY RUSSIA NORDIC BENELUX REST OF EUROPE APAC MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE CHINA BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE KOREA JAPAN INDIA AUSTRALIA TAIWAN SOUTH EAST ASIA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE UAE BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE TURKEY SAUDI ARABIA SOUTH AFRICA EGYPT NIGERIA REST OF MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE BRAZIL BY PRODUCT INTRODUCTION PRODUCT BY VALUE TABLE TOP EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE HAND-HELD EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE TROLLEY MOUNTED EXCIMER LASERS BY VALUE BY APPLICATION INTRODUCTION APPLICATION BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE VITILIGO BY VALUE ATOPIC DERMATITIS BY VALUE ALLERGIC RHINITIS BY VALUE ALOPECIA AREATA BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE MEXICO ARGENTINA CHILE COLOMBIA REST OF LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT ADOPTION MATRIX DERMATOLOGY EXCIMER LASER MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS DERMATOLOGY EXCIMER LASER MARKET RANKING BY REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURERS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS VENDOR FOOTPRINT ANALYSIS MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. OVERVIEW BUSINESS INFORMATION REVENUE ASP GROSS MARGIN SWOT ANALYSIS RECENT DEVELOPMMENTS THE DAAVLIN COMPANY RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS SHENZHEN GSD TECH CO., LTD. ALMA LASERS (SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.) FOTONA D.O.O. BEIJING SINCOHEREN S&T DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD LUMENIS, LTD. HOLOGIC, INC. DEKA RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CORP. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH DATA SECONDARY DATA MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES PRIMARY DATA KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION BOTTOM-UP APPROACH TOP-DOWN APPROACH MARKET PROJECTION RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS ASSUMPTIONS LIMITATIONS RISK ASSESSMENT APPENDIX DISCUSSION GUIDE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS RELATED REPORTS DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dermatology-excimer-laser-market/toc

Recent Developments

July 2022 - Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a biotech company whose primary focus is on designing its own excimer laser system to cure vascular diseases, had announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the DABRA 2.0 catheter, which is included in the DABRA Excimer-Laser-System. This clearance allows the company to market the DABRA Excimer Laser System.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a biotech company whose primary focus is on designing its own excimer laser system to cure vascular diseases, had announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the DABRA 2.0 catheter, which is included in the DABRA Excimer-Laser-System. This clearance allows the company to market the DABRA Excimer Laser System. March 2022 - STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a healthcare tech firm committed to the development, commercialization, and marketing of innovative remedies for the treatment of numerous autoimmune skin diseases, recently made the announcement that it is now a corporate major sponsor of the Global Vitiligo Foundation (in short, GVF).

News Media

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 9.25%

Dermatological Therapeutics Market: An Extremely Dynamic and Competitive Market

High Prevalence of Skin Cancer to Expedite Growth of the Dermatology Devices Market During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market : Information by Product Type (Hardware, Software and Apps), Sales Channel (B2B Sales), End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Practices), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Dermatological Drugs Market : Information by Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis), Prescription Mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market : Information by Drug (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs), Animal Type (Large Animals), End Users (Veterinary Hospitals), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031

Dermatology Devices Market : Information by Product Type (Diagnostic Device, Treatment Device), Application (Acne, Psoriasis), End User (Private Clinics), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031

Dermatological Therapeutics Market : Information by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-Acne, Retinoids), Application (Alopecia, Herpes, Psoriasis), and Region — Forecast till 2029

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com