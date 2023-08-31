IPTV Market worth $115.2 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 17.8%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IPTV Market size projected to grow from $50.9 billion in 2021 to $115.2 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The major factors driving the IPTV Market growth are the growing preference for video-on-demand and growing demand for high-definition channels, Increase in internet video advertising, and rising internet penetration.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IPTV Market”

282 - Tables

63 - Figures

283 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79583912

IPTV Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing preference for video demand and growing demand for high-definition channels

Increase in internet video advertising

Rising internet penetration

Restraints:

Stringent regulatory norms

Growing threat of video content privacy

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of 5G technology

Rising demand for fiber to home (FTTH) connections

List of Key Players in IPTV Market:

AT&T (US)

Verizon Communications (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Akamai Technologies (US)

Broadcom Corporation (US)

Airtel (India)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

Tripleplay Services (India)

MatrixStream Technologies (US)

CISCO (US)

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=79583912

­­­The VoD technology is used to deliver video content, such as movies, web series, and television shows, to individual customers for instant viewing, regardless of broadcast schedules. VoD is a multimedia system where customers can select and watch video content with the help of Pay-Television (TV) VoD, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and Over-The-Top (OTT) services. These solutions enable users to select and watch different video content, such as sports, entertainment, educational programs, and feature films, of their choice on TVs, computers, smartphones, and advanced digital media devices.

The IPTV Market has been segmented by component into software, service and hardware. The services segment comprises in-house services and managed services. Streaming type is segmented into video IPTV and non video IPTV services. The subscription type is further segmented into subscription-based IPTV and subscription free IPTV. The device type is segmented into smartphones and tablets, smart TV’s and desktop and laptops. The application segment is divided into linear television and non-linear television. End user is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises and residential customers. Verticals in the report include Advertising and marketing; media and entertainment; gaming; online stores; telecom and IT healthcare and medical; other Verticals (education and manufacturing). The regional analysis of the IPTV Market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.

Among the component segment, the software segment in the IPTV Market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for a better user interface with Android and IOS integrations is seen to derive the market for IPTV software.

Among subscription types, the subscription-based IPTV segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality channel streaming drives the demand for subscription-based IPTV.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=79583912

Among application, non-linear television segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. The growing need for accessing TV remotely on more than one device drives the growth for non-linear television.

Among transmission type, wireless segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, rising demand for mobility drives the demand for the wireless mode of transmission.

Among the organization size, the large enterprises is projected to dominate the market, while the residential customer segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for better content acquisition drives the growth of the residential customer’s segment.

Among streaming type, the video IPTV segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality video streaming services drives the growth of the video IPTV Market.

Among vertical, the telecommunications and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many telecom companies partner with third-party OTTs and other local content sources in each country. This helps them to increase their overall revenue. Therefore, IPTVs are adopted as these telecom companies launch their solutions via STBs.

The IPTV Market is studied across five major regions: North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, non-linear television and subscription-based services are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Sports Analytics Market

Game Based Learning Market

Blockchain Gaming Market

Field Service Management Market

Data Visualization Tools Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com