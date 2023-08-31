Navarro Announces New Health Insurance Marketplace Carriers, 2024 Individual Rates

Increased competition means more options for Delawareans, employers

For the second consecutive year, Delawareans will have access to increased options on the Health Insurance Marketplace, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced today, with 57 total plans offered by four insurers. In the 2024 plan year, consumers will have the opportunity to purchase plans from Celtic Insurance Company Ambetter Health of Delaware, a carrier new to the state’s marketplace, in addition to plans from Aetna Health, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware. As recently as the 2022 plan year, consumers had only one carrier and 12 plan options to choose from.

“Improving healthcare accessibility and affordability across our state is one of my top priorities, and I’m proud that our work has led both options and enrollments to an all-time high,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “In addition, our Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery has confirmed carrier’s filings reflect compliance with our affordability standards, including increasing spending on primary care to lower overall cost of care. We look forward continuing to make progress in this work.”

Nearly 35,000 residents purchased plans on the Delaware Marketplace during last year’s open enrollment. After Advance Premium Tax Credits, premiums averaged $197. Nearly 6,000 residents were eligible for a premium of $10 a month or less. Enrollment numbers are expected to rise as Medicaid redeterminations continue following the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. A Special Enrollment Period for Marketplace plans is available for persons no longer eligible for Medicaid.

As always, Commissioner Navarro urges residents to be informed consumers and shop for the best plan for both their needs and their budget. 57 health plans and 12 dental plans are available to Delawareans for the 2024 plan year, and local navigators are available to assist in choosing the right plan. Open Enrollment takes place November 1 through January 15.

Be aware of non-compliant alternative health plans.

Individual Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Rates Announced

Following in-depth reviews by independent actuaries and the Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery, rates for regulated 2024 health, dental, and small group insurance plans were also announced today.

Celtic Ins. Co. Ambetter Health of Delaware’s 24 new plans range in base cost, before premium tax credits or other subsidies, from $378 to $532. Aetna Health (as a PA Corp.) will increase rates by an average of 2%, with base rate for six plans ranging from $414 to $441. AmeriHealth Caritas will decrease rates an average of 4.52%. Base rates for their six Marketplace plans will cost $300 to $416. Highmark requested a rate increase, and an average increase of 3.2% was approved after an initial increase request of 4.9%. Their 18 Marketplace plans have base costs between $274 and $654.

Plans on the marketplace are spread among metal-level categories – bronze, silver, gold, platinum and catastrophic – and are based on how enrollees choose to split the costs of care with their insurance company.

Other ACA and ACA-Compliant Rates

Off-market individual offerings include six plans from Aetna Health (as a PA Corp.), which will increase an average of 2% in cost for the future year. AmeriHealth Caritas will decrease its plan’s rates an average of 4.52%. Highmark’s two off-market plan costs will increase an average of 3.2% after an initial request of 4.9%.

Delta Dental will increase rates by an average of 4.2% for two offered marketplace plans, and one off-market plan. Dominion Dental will decrease ACA premiums by 0.1% on their 10 plans.

Off-market small group plan options will increase for the coming plan year, with rate finalization occurring in October. Rate submissions show 62 plan options offered by six carriers: Aetna Health, Aetna Health (as a PA Corp), Aetna Life, Highmark, Optimum Choice, and United Healthcare.

About ACA Plans

All ACA-compliant health plans offer essential health benefits, including coverage of pre-existing conditions, prescriptions, emergency services and hospitalization, mental and behavioral health coverage, outpatient care, telehealth, lab services, and more.

Open enrollment for 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace plans begins November 1. Residents may qualify to enroll or change plans based on special circumstances throughout the year, such as income qualification, loss of health coverage, becoming a parent, or other qualifying factors.

