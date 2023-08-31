WEMIX Listed on US Cryptocurrency Exchange TAPBIT

WEMIX, a utility coin of the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, has listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange TAPBIT on August 31st.

TAPBIT provides secure trading services by acquiring MSB issued by the Department of the Treasury

Supports more than 200 cryptocurrencies, spot trading, derivatives, trading and financial services

Continuously listing WEMIX on global exchanges to expand the WEMIX ecosystem



WEMIX, a utility coin of the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, has listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange TAPBIT on August 31st.

TAPBIT, founded in 2021, provides secure trading services with MSB (Money Service Business) fiat currency business licence issued by the Department of the Treasury, United States.

TAPBIT supports more than 200 cryptocurrencies, and its trading volume is ranked number 40 on CoinMarketCap. It also supports spot trading, derivatives, trading, and financial services for users.

The WEMIX team is making efforts to expand the ecosystem by continuously listing WEMIX on major global exchanges.

​About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

