Big Screen Entertainment Group to Present Company Update at The Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is inviting individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the next Emerging Growth Conference.

Executives of the dynamic and diverse media company will be presenting an update on Big Screen’s latest projects at the September 7, 2023, live online event from 2:55 EST.

Existing shareholders and the investment community are to have the opportunity to hear from the Los Angeles based public company’s CEO, Kimberley Kates, COO, Sandro Monetti and President of Development, Catherine Taylor. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

This is the first in a series of monthly updates BSEG will be providing to the investment community as it moves through the busiest and most expansive period of its 18-year history.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603285&tp_key=ab3efc5870&sti=bseg 

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen (OTC:BSEG) now in its 18th year, is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Sandro Monetti

Sandro@bigscreenent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/api/ResourceLibraryFile/DownloadFile?Id=c2343413-a600-4c0f-80ed-aca753a546ca


Primary Logo

Kimberley Kates Presents at Emerging Growth Conference

The Big Screen Team of CEO Kimberley Kates, COO Sandro Monetti and President of Development, Catherine Taylor present at the Emerging Growth Conference September 7th 2023

