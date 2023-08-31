Tesla-Tuner Unplugged Performance Reveals ‘Dark Knight’, a Carbon-Widebody Model S Plaid

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance, renowned for pioneering high-performance Tesla upgrades, proudly reveals ‘Dark Knight’, the latest Model S-APEX Plaid from their “Complete Vehicle” program, a program that offers bespoke Tesla vehicles tailored to individual preferences and style. With options ranging from exterior colors, interior materials, suspension setups and special features, each car is transformed into a high-performance, high-luxury experience.



As a true testament to innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence, the S-APEX is a culmination of cutting-edge technology and performance enhancements, setting new standards for the high-performance electric vehicle industry. S-APEX builds start life as a Tesla Model S Plaid and enhance form and function through extensive aerodynamic, braking, suspension and luxury modifications to bring a comprehensive hypercar-like experience to the Plaid’s 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque hypercar-like powertrain.

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, expressed his excitement about the latest S-APEX, stating, "With Dark Knight, we’ve set out to create the ultimate daily driven supercar. It showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of Tesla’s capabilities and resonates with enthusiasts who value both raw speed and environmental consciousness. With its supercar-level presence and power, combined with the versatility of a family sedan, it's the best all-in-one car I've ever experienced."





As with all S-APEX cars, the highlight of Dark Knight’s exterior lies in the extensive carbon fiber features that bring an aggressive stance and allow for wider tires to maximize on-road and on-track performance. Unplugged Performance has redefined the limits of design and engineering by seamlessly integrating a 19-piece prepreg carbon fiber widebody kit that increases the width of the vehicle by 60mm and house 21” lightweight UP-03 forged monoblock wheels. The carbon fiber rocker panels include an integrated aerodynamic bargeboard aft the front wheels to improve aerodynamic airflow.

Unplugged Performance partnered with Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing to manage rear end downforce with a carbon fiber rear longtail spoiler made on the same production line as the carbon fiber parts on Koenigsegg’s hypercars. Balancing downforce and effectively reducing lift at the front end of Dark Knight is an Unplugged Performance Autobahn front carbon fiber diffuser, a first for an S-APEX build. Wrapping up the build is a sleek satin black finish exterior with exposed bits of its carbon fiber body.





Pairing the Model S-APEX driving experience to the hypercar speed of the Plaid comes in the form of improved suspension and braking components. Increasing grip and cornering speeds comes from the inclusion of a variety of Unplugged Performance suspension parts including their Sports Dynamic Lowering kit, adjustable rear sway bar, and an extensive list of billet aluminum adjustable control arms that increase strength and allow for precise alignment adjustments to front and rear toe, camber and caster. Stopping Dark Knight comes from Unplugged Performance carbon ceramic brakes at all four corners, and another first for an S-APEX, a carbon fiber brake cooling duct system that includes sleek block-off plates for non-spirited driving.

Inside Dark Knight, luxury meets sustainability with a custom interior designed through a unique and exclusive collaboration with von Holzhausen. Utilizing their Banbū vegan leather in striking Serrano red across the seats, door panels, console and dashboard, it epitomizes Unplugged Performance's commitment to eco-conscious luxury.





Unplugged Performance's Model S-APEX Dark Knight reinforces their mission to cater to Tesla enthusiasts, delivering an unparalleled drive uniting power, sustainability, and individuality. By reshaping design and engineering benchmarks, Unplugged Performance reaffirms their role as Tesla upgrades' pioneers. For those yearning to redefine their Tesla journey, Unplugged Performance’s Model S-APEX can be ordered through their Complete Vehicle program which starts with a comprehensive consulting session to ensure the outcome of personalization is achieved.

For S-APEX inquiries or more information about the Complete Vehicles program, explore www.unpluggedperformance.com

Follow Unplugged Performance and company news, galleries and videos on:

Company blog: www.unpluggedperformance.com/news

Company gallery: www.unpluggedperformance.com/gallery

Facebook: www.facebook.com/unpluggedperformance

Instagram: www.instagram.com/unpluggedperformance

Twitter: www.twitter.com/unpluggedtesla

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unplugged-performance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@UnpluggedPerformanceTesla

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@unpluggedperformance

Media Contact:

Brendan Sangerman

brendan@unpluggedperformance.com

About Unplugged Performance: Unplugged Performance is a leading provider of high-performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles. With a commitment to engineering excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, Unplugged Performance has established itself as an industry leader. Their meticulously crafted products and modifications cater to the needs of Tesla enthusiasts, delivering enhanced performance, aesthetics, and an unparalleled driving experience. Visit unpluggedperformance.com to explore their range of performance parts and upgrades.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f511be5-a1f6-462f-b065-9bd863bd2615

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/202ba625-eb87-4693-b809-fae5fba6331c



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a069ab8-0794-49a0-94d2-6c72efe75f19



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9665e85f-5b05-4e5c-abc9-27576a970347



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71c832ff-ed37-4be1-a3e8-1a25245656d5



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d16c729-28bb-4a1e-b3bd-a579b610c5e5



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0aa78c0-aac7-43f5-945d-bac7dfc3baa8



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/915f638d-0401-4fe0-937d-ef5f497b4162



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e22e11ee-c1a0-4fb4-89b9-598bcabbde51



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42044320-398d-46d4-9aa3-567d0252127a



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d18de6-6b45-4908-8ec7-2272db754857



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b2a425d-1423-438e-866d-fec7e5370ac8