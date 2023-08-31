Submit Release
Key Digital Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

— The Key Digital KD-WP8-2 Plugin makes Key Digital’s KD-WP8-2 8 Button Programmable IP, RS-232, IR Control Keypad natively compatible with Q-SYS —

New York, NY., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

              MOUNT VERNON, NY, August 11, 2023 – Key Digital®, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, today announces the release of the first plug-in resulting from joining the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform.

As part of the program, Key Digital has worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the Key Digital KD-WP8-2 Plugin (developed with Q-SYS and supported by Key Digital and Q-SYS) with a Q-SYS Certified badge. The plugin makes Key Digital’s KD-WP8-2 8 Button Programmable IP, RS-232, IR Control Keypad natively compatible with Q-SYS.

Jonathon Ferry, VP of Product Education & Experience at Key Digital, says, “The recently updated POE-powered single-gang keypad, KD-WP8-2, offers a host of sophisticated, programmable control capabilities. With this plugin, those capabilities are now available to Q-SYS users, and we are delighted to deliver our existing customers a direct control portal into the Q-SYS environment.”

“We are proud to have Key Digital join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers,” says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.   

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving  A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.  

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY.  Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability. 

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

