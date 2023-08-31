Xencelabs Rolls Out Kiosk at B&H

Kiosk featuring Xencelabs’ Pen Display 24 and Pen Tablet line offers a hands-on experience to B&H customers interested in finding the right tech for photo retouching, video editing and more

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs, the global provider of digital drawing, photo retouching and video editing solutions for creative professionals, announces the unveiling of its newly constructed kiosk at B&H’s renowned photo, video and audio equipment retail location in New York City. Visitors to the store at 420 9th Avenue, on the corner of West 34th Street and 9th Avenue in Manhattan, will find the Xencelabs kiosk on the second floor of the building in the Photo Department. “B&H is iconic among photographers and videographers, and we are honored to have a presence on their show floor,” says Hannah Imperial Cannon, Director of Business Development for Xencelabs. “Now, those interested in learning more about our family of digital pen products for photo retouching and video editing can experience them firsthand to help make an informed purchasing decision.”



Xencelabs’ Pen Display 24 and Pen Tablets (Small, Medium, Medium Bundle, and Special Edition) provide best-in-class digital pen performance to creative hobbyists, enthusiasts and professionals wanting to increase the creative control over their images and enhance productivity by working digitally. Additionally, the kiosk will have the Xencelabs Quick Keys remote control available for tablet users interested in incorporating customizable shortcut keys into their creative workflow.

“We welcome the addition of a Xencelabs kiosk to B&H as it expands our digital pen input portfolio and gives our customers more choices,” says Menasha Zupnick, Head of Retail Marketing for B&H. “We look forward to working with the team from Xencelabs and helping promote what is sure to be a successful line of products with our creative customers.”

All Xencelabs products are also available at B&H’s online store here.

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs was founded in 2019 by professionals with experience that spans varied disciplines in industrial design, animation, VFX, illustration, software, engineering, IT, sales, marketing, government, and education. Our goal is to build communities and collaborate with other industry leaders, and we aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process. For more on Xencelabs, visit www.xencelabs.com.

About B&H

B&H is one of the world's largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its BandH.com e-commerce site, B2B, Education and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees. To learn more about B&H, please visit www.bandh.com

For more information, please contact:

Douglas Little

douglas.little@xencelabs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f96a3cce-4916-4453-bb75-03c825248ce2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/731bbafc-79cc-445e-b9c0-dd72b63c4b4b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c85298fe-5755-4777-b390-a77dc80d74c0